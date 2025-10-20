Embedded Software Developer
Role Description
We are looking for an experienced Embedded Software Developer to work with integration and functional development in vehicle systems. The role focuses on developing and integrating control functions related to batteries, charging, and thermal management in high-voltage vehicle architectures.
Responsibilities
Develop and integrate functions for battery management systems (BMS)
Work with vehicle architecture and embedded systems such as COO, TMS, or EMU
Implement charging and thermal management functions
Develop software in Embedded C and/or Matlab/Simulink
Collaborate in cross-functional engineering teams and participate in system validation
Use industry-standard tools for version control, analysis, and simulation
Requirements
4-8 years of experience in embedded software development
Proven experience in vehicle systems integration and functional development
Strong programming skills in Embedded C and/or experience with Matlab/Simulink
Knowledge of vehicle architecture, charging, and high-voltage systems (600-800 V)
Familiarity with tools such as GIT, Simulink, Visual Studio Code, CANalyzer, and INCA
Meritorious
Experience with embedded control units (COO, TMS, EMU)
Truck driving license
Knowledge of Chinese
Experience working in Agile environments
Start: ASAP
Duration: Until 2026-07-31
Location: Södertälje (on-site)
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm within the IT sector. We partner with established technology companies as well as innovative startups to offer attractive career opportunities for professionals looking to grow within digital development and IT. With our strong technical expertise and extensive network, we effectively match the right consultant with the right assignment. At Rasulson Consulting, you will receive personalized guidance, ongoing feedback, and the opportunity to take the next step in your career. Så ansöker du
