Embedded Software Developer
Cpac Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cpac Systems AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
If you want to see your code come alive in real products, on the water and in the field, this could be your next step. We're looking for an Embedded Software Developer who enjoys working close to hardware, thrives in collaboration and wants to take ideas all the way to finished solutions.
About usCPAC Systems develops advanced control systems for marine and industrial applications. Since 1999, we've been turning complex operations into intuitive experiences. From electrification to intelligent automation, we work at the intersection of safety, efficiency and user experience. We're proudly part of Volvo Group, where our role is to lead advanced technology development and explore the next generation of smart control systems.
We offer remote work up to one day per week, two hours of paid workout time each week, as well as occupational pension and comprehensive insurance.
Your roleAs an Embedded Software Developer, you'll work on some of the most exciting and challenging projects in our industry. We work close to applications, which means you'll be hands-on with the products and even get the chance to learn how to operate a boat. As a product company, we drive ideas all the way to finished solutions. The demands on usability and value-adding features are high, which makes close collaboration between customers, developers and testing essential.
You'll be a technical expert in your field, further developing our existing products for new projects. The role includes working with hardware-near C programming for distributed, safety-critical control systems and driving the development of tomorrow's electric drivelines for the marine sector. You'll have external contact with suppliers and customers, and close internal collaboration across project teams.
Responsibilities Develop and refine hardware-near C programming for distributed control systems
Contribute throughout the product lifecycle, from idea to final product
Collaborate with customers, suppliers, and colleagues in agile teams
Explore new technologies and approaches within electrification and automation
Help shape tomorrow's safety-critical systems in the automotive and marine industries
Key qualifications Embedded development in C
Distributed control systems
Continuous integration
Functional Safety
Control theory
CAN
I/O
GNSS/IMU
It's a plus if you also bring knowledge in
Marine applications and boats
Python
E-mobility
Electric motor control
Cyber security
Who you are
You see embedded development as a field full of possibilities and you like being hands-on. You stay updated in your area and share your knowledge with others. You enjoy end-to-end responsibility, and you're not afraid to challenge norms and find innovative solutions. With your understanding of both hardware and software and the interplay between them, you make things happen.
How to applySubmit your application today and feel free to reach out to hiring manager Camilla Wennström at camilla.wennstrom@cpacsystems.se
if you have any questions. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cpac Systems AB
(org.nr 556566-2870), https://cpacsystems.se/ Arbetsplats
Cpac Systems Jobbnummer
9516163