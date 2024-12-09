Embedded Software Developer
2024-12-09
At Icomera you work with products used by many users both in Sweden and internationally, including passengers on some of the world's largest train and bus operators in Europe and North America.
Do you love programming on the Linux platform and also have a deep knowledge of computer networking? Do you want to work for an innovative, growing, product company that is the market leader in its industry? Join our team as an Embedded Software Developer!
About the Role:
As Embedded Software Developer at Icomera you will be a part of a team that develops software for the next generation of network routers for vehicles. A deep knowledge of computer networking is therefore a requirement as it is the core of our offer. The embedded team is responsible for analysis, design, implementation and test of the software as well as router-OS and router applications. Modifications are done on OS level in both user and kernel space and development is also done on the SW running on router Microcontrollers.
The embedded team works close to the Hardware development team, so experience in firmware development and hardware troubleshooting is an advantage. You will also work in cooperation with our Web development team that develops the back-end products including configuration, monitoring and statistical tools on the Icomera Management suite.
Location and work dynamics:
The position is based in our Gothenburg office at Odinsgatan 28 in central Gothenburg, a few minutes' walk from the central station. At Icomera, we apply a hybrid work environment with the majority of working hours at the office.
Key responsibilities:
Write high-quality code with focus on performance and maintainability.
Communicate with and support team members and other stakeholders within the business.
Follow established development processes and related standards.
Contribute to a positive working environment and help optimise performance of the team.
Requirements:
B.sc / M.sc degree, in computer science, physics or equivalent.
Minimum 3 years' experience in working with software development in a Linux environment developing in C/C++ and Bash in an AGILE environment.
Deep knowledge of computer networking.
A strong interest and passion for the Linux platform and software development is essential.
Proficient in English, written and spoken. If you also speak Swedish, it's highly desirable.
Who You Are:
To thrive in this role, you love working with people and you enjoy working in a constantly evolving international company. As a person we believe you are an honest, straightforward, and motivated problem solver.
Our Offer:
A great opportunity to influence the future of public transport technology in an expansive market. We are in the midst of the environmentally important "smart-society" movement that reduces emissions and improves quality of life around the world
team-focused environment
New modern premises
A flexible, exciting, fun and varied working day
At Icomera, you get an opportunity to work with products that are visible to a large number of users, both in Sweden and around the world, including passengers on some of the world's largest train and bus operators in Europe and North America
The opportunity to work with software development technologies at the forefront. (Cutting edge networking including high-speed resilient uplink, Container solutions using Kubernetes with remote deployment, etc.)
More about the position and how to apply:
Apply by EasyApply on LinkedIn.
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Icomera is an employer with a collective agreement with TechSverige. If you have questions to our local union representatives, you may contact them at unionen@icomera.com
or saco@icomera.com
.
Does this sound like an interesting challenge for you?
Apply today and join our team!
About Icomera:
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-23
