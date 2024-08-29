Embedded Software Developer
2024-08-29
Do you want to work with exciting technology in real-life development projects? The possibility may be closer than you think, so take the opportunity! At Toyota we are looking for an Embedded Software developer for our of broad range of products, including semi and fully automated alternatives. At R&D, we actualize real time performance in connected vehicles. With us you get to work with the latest technology in close contact with the end product and our customers.
As an Embedded Software Developer at Toyota you will
* Become an important part of one of our software teams that develops the control- systems for our manual, semi- automated vehicles.
* Work closely with customers and end-users to optimize and increase the performance of our product offer.
* Work very close to our products, where a significant part of the development is made on the vehicles in our development lab.
The code you will develop is written in C/C++ and resides in the main nodes of our CAN-based control system. It defines much of the performance and functionality of our end products. As we are rapidly expanding the level of functionality, connectivity and automation, it also constitutes an increasingly important part of our products.
We have an agile approach where the prioritization is controlled by a backlog set by R&D programs via product owners. International contacts are an important part of your work in our development department.
We are looking for you who wants to be a team member in one of our growing Embedded Software teams.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Together, we work in cross-functional teams with agile working methods. Everyday life at R&D alternates between theory and practice, with great opportunities for our engineers to test their new technical solutions in practice in our extensive modern test lab. Our large-scale production lies side by side with R&D, which creates good conditions for direct feedback from the practical application of the products.
The employees in R&D describe our managers and leaders as inclusive, attentive and without prestige. We at Toyota are keen to create a familiar working climate with opportunities for personal development and good career prospects.
Your profile:
For the position as Embedded Software developer, we are looking for you who have/are:
* Master's or bachelor's degree of Science in Engineering, other relevant technical college education or vocational education combined with work experience, which the employer deems equivalent
* Knowledge and experience of programming in C and C++
* Knowledge and experience of Embedded Linux is an advantage.
* Knowledge and interest in Mechatronics design.
* Knowledge of CAN-based systems is an advantage.
* Knowledge of development of real-time systems and Control Theory is an advantage.
* Good problem-solving ability.
* Good collaboration skills
Toyota as an employer
At Toyota Material Handling, we strive to be a friendly, safe, and progressive workplace. The culture is based on Toyota's values, where respect and caring actions are key words in the daily work. Our ambition is to strengthen competitiveness by increasing diversity in operations and taking advantage of differences. Through our environmental work, ambitious climate goals and our personnel policy, we work to be a sustainable employer.
In order to create the conditions for a sustainable everyday life, we offer our employees flextime and the opportunity to work remotely on a part-time basis. We have good training opportunities with free access to gyms and group training, as well as a generous wellness allowance.
Application
Send your application no later than 18/9-2024. We screen continuously, so don't miss out, send in your application today!
If you are applying for a job and have a protected identity you should contact HR, who will guide you further for a secure application process.
For more information, please contact one of our colleagues:
Patrick Blomqvist, Manager Embedded Software, +46706126069
Patrik Olsson, Manager Software Systems, +46722178387
Daniella Möller, Rekryteringsspecialist , +46722033713
