Embedded Software Developer - Dwdm Optical Transceivers
2025-02-16
We are looking for an Experienced Software Developer to be part of our Embedded Software team and is ready to take on a new challenge.
Infinera is currently developing an in-house ASIC for the next generation of optical pluggable modules: https://www.infinera.com/innovation/xr-optics/
. You will be part of Infinera's embedded development team in Stockholm.
Your day-to-day work will include
Supporting in bring-up on new hardware including support for low level device drivers.
Writing application for real time operating systems (RTOS)
Developing functions and features for pluggable optics including QSFP-DD's and CFP2's for a register-based interface.
Writing clean testable code for a micro-controller running in an RTOS environment.
Writing application for Linux in embedded C++
Being part of software architecture discussions
Sharing your knowledge with other SW developers
We value team collaboration and team autonomy. As an Experienced Software Developer within our Embedded Software team, you will be responsible for system design and programing ensuring the functionality and quality of Infinera's products before new features are released to customers. You will work in a cross-functional agile team.
Required Knowledge and Experience:
Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or equivalent education/work experience
Advanced knowledge in low level C and C++ programming, in embedded execution
Linux environment, gentoo distribution
Telecom and MSA standards
English, written and spoken
Highly motivated team player
Have personal drive to solve tasks and issues.
Drive technical tasks across organization
Enjoy tight cooperation with the HW development.
Beneficial to have experience in:
Experience in tools; Yocto, GIT, Cmake,
Python
Experience in RTOS
Experience working with low level device drivers e.g. I2C, SPI.
We offer:
An environment with a friendly and helpful atmosphere where people value trust and encourage one another.
Participation in dynamic, complex and technology driven projects in a multicultural, international R&D organization
Hybrid work model; work in office - work from distance.
Tight cooperation with other disciplines and an agile organization
Possibilities to explore new technologies
Short product development cycles, you will see how your work affects our products and sales
End to end development inhouse; Product Management, System Architecture, HW, SW, Services
International possibilities of development and internal advancement
Social events, pleasant office space in Marievik, Stockholm
