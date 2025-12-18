Embedded Software Application Engineer @ Thermal Management
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
The Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management Technology stream leads and develops complete vehicle motion-, energy- and thermal control solutions for Safe, Sustainable and Efficient transportation.
Our technology scope is broad and involves advanced mechatronic systems related to motion and optimization of energy in our vehicles.
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized complete thermal management system. This is including cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for ICE, BEV, and Fuel cell vehicles within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for the thermal management platform from cradle to grave, both Hardware and Software. The teams within thermal management are located in Gothenburg and Bangalore and have close cooperation with the sites Greensboro and Lyon. To succeed we need to understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs.
We are now looking for a self-driven specialist Embedded Software Engineer to strengthen our team, Thermal Supply Product & SW. Our team is responsible for the design and development of the application SW, controlling the complete thermal management system, and the calibration and tuning of it. Meaning that we are responsible for Refrigerant loop and the Coolant loop functionality covering all sites and truck brands (among more) within the Volvo Group.
What will you do?
As an Embedded SW Engineer you plan your work according to the agile SAFE principals together with your team. The main responsibility of the team is the development of the Coolant Loop and Refrigerant loop Controller, acting as a central enabler in the thermal management system, realizing functionality that has clear customer impact. Within the role you will work with both new development towards future feature/function growth and with maintenance improving the system already on the market. You will have the opportunity to collaborate a lot with many surrounding teams within and outside of our direct organization. Today we have a very close collaboration with EMOB, testing facilities, testing teams, workshops, and more.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you are a person who is driven, business-oriented and innovative. You are interested to solve problems in a structured and effective way. You are a person with a genuine interest in technology as well as people. You feel accountable for the tasks you take on. You are self-motivated by driving changes in a complex environment.
We also think you have:
* An open mindset to learn & grow. Share your knowledge with others
* Good networking skills on a local and global basis and you have an ability to understand and accept cultural differences
* Good communication and presenting skills both in text and verbally (English)
Relevant Experience:
* Master's Degree in Computer, Electrical/Electronic or similar
* 5-10 years of Embedded SW development experience
* Great problem-solving skills
* A very stable base in Control Theory
* Experience in SW verification
* Experience of functional verification and system tuning/calibration
Meritoriousto have:
* C or CE Truck Driving License
* Knowledge of Automotive Thermal management system
* Experience in SIL/MIL/HIL testing
* Experience in Matlab, Simulink, TargetLink, Jenkins, Embedded Coder, C, C++, Python
* Knowledge in planning, performing, and analyzing results from rig or vehicle testing
Ready for the next move?
Join us in our mission to create a better tomorrow! The applications will be screened continuously, so don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting journey. Apply now!
For questions about the process, contact Smita Shree, Talent Acquisition Partner, at smita.shree@volvo.com
Hiring manager: Sebastian Palm, sebastian.palm@volvo.com
Last application date: 19th Jan'2026
Please note: This ad is valid for more than one positions.
