Embedded Software Application Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna
2024-07-19
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who Are We?
The construction business is rapidly changing towards new sustainable and efficient solutions within areas such as automation, electromobility and connectivity. To be able to support all new and exciting initiatives at the same time as we maintain and improve our existing products, we need to strengthen our organization for the future.
We are the Motion Controls function within Electromobility at Volvo Construction Equipment in Eskilstuna.
Motion Control SW is responsible for development of control solutions on complete driveline level as well as internal control solutions for driveline components. Our solutions are implemented on a wide range of construction equipment machines, both for electromobility and combustion engines. We work with the complete development cycle, from definition of new functions to implementation and calibration in machines. Functional safety is an important part of our design.
What We Offer?
Our products are drivelines for heavy machines such as wheel loaders, articulated haulers and trucks. The work is based on close cooperation with complete machine developers and is carried out in cross functional projects with representation from both electronic system and mechanical design.
You will work as a development engineer with focus on functional development of control algorithms and software. The scope of work is broad and you will get the opportunity to work in the entire range of the development chain. This includes testing and evaluation in the end products in our test track, which is in direct connection to our development center.
We design and implement new functions and control algorithms in C/C++ or Model based design with Matlab/Simulink. You will also work with communication protocol like CAN/LIN/Ethernet. You will also take part in development testing in model-in-the-loop environment and Hardware-in-the-loop test rigs.
In this role, you will:
• Have a broad mechatronic approach along with understanding of both the mechanical design of the driveline component and other parts of the machine systems.
• Have knowledge and experience regarding software development for embedded systems.
Who are you?
You have Bachelor or Master of Science in Mechatronics, Software engineering, Electronics or related field.
Exposure from development of transmissions, driveline systems or other mechatronic systems is an advantage. Preferably you should have experience in some of the areas; controls, embedded software development, motor mapping, functional safety, model based function development, simulation, mechatronics, signal processing, sensors and actuators etc.
Good to Have
• Ability to plan, take own initiatives and work independently as well as a team member.
• Good communication skills in English and also preferably in Swedish.
Please feel free to send your application!
Have some questions? Please feel free to contact hiring manager:
Vanja Zaric, vanja.zaric@volvo.com
Last application date: 11/08/2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Ersättning
