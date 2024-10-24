Embedded Linux Developer/Engineer
2024-10-24
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain software in C, shell scripts, and Python
Work with tools such as git, gcc, automake, Jenkins, and Yocto/bitbake
Manage security solutions such as secure boot, TLS, and file/data encryption
Integrate and implement communication protocols such as SPI, I2C, RS-232/485, HDLC, and Ethernet
Use Linux system administration tools, particularly with systemd
Work with embedded systems on ARM-based hardware
Develop solutions for system recovery, log management, and platform management
Perform board bring-up and ensure that hardware functions correctly
Qualifications:
Solid experience in development within Linux environments
Experience working with Yocto/bitbake and other build systems
Knowledge of security solutions and network protocols
Experience managing system updates and reboots
Experience with ARM-based systems is a plus
We believe you will enjoy working with:
Security solutions and system stability
Software updates and management of crashes and reboots
