Embedded Electronics Engineer
A-Talent Tech Management Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A-Talent Tech Management Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Your responsibilities
We are looking for someone who wants to help implement and test the next generation of medical technology - from final design to verification and support to production. You will play a key role in finalizing the design, testing and documenting electronics for an advanced, wearable electrostimulation medical device. You will be part of a high-performance team that works closely with both hardware and firmware engineers in an intensive development phase.
This is a direct recruitment to Disruptive Novotech through A-Talent Tech.
Examples of tasks:
• Verification and validation (V&V) according to medical technology standards
• Prototyping and troubleshooting
• Production support and collaboration with manufacturers
• Maintain regulatory compliance (IEC 60601, ISO 13485)
• Maintenance and design of PCB layout and documentation in Altium Designer
• Participate in future improvements and product iterations
Your profile
Requirements:
• University degree or MSc in electronics or similar
• At least 3 years of experience in embedded development and PCB layout
• Experience with embedded electronics testing and troubleshooting, and measurement equipment (oscilloscope, multimeter)
• Knowledge of the nRF52 series, BLE, analog and digital circuit technology
• Experience with documentation for regulated development environments
• Fluent in spoken and written English
Meritorious:
• Experience with medical devices
• Previous work with electrostimulation medical device
• Coordination with PCB manufacturers and external partners
Personal characteristics: You are self-driven, quality-conscious and solution-oriented. You thrive in a dynamic environment with clear goals and high demands.
About the company
Disruptive Novotech is a fast-growing startup in neuromodulatory medical technology. With offices at T-Centralen in Stockholm and a team of 16 experts, they are working intensively to bring their first products to market in the near future. The company is internationally focused and combines high technology with a fast pace and strong team spirit.
About A-Talent Tech
A-Talent Tech works in a niche with recruitment and consultancy of technical expertise. Our recruitment specialists have good technical understanding and together with experts in executive search we find and recruit even the most difficult-to-find skills for your organization. We are part of the A-Talent Group, a group of specialist companies in talent management.
Does this sound like the right role for you?
Then you are welcome to apply for the position via the form below! We process applications and appointments on an ongoing basis, so don't wait with your application. If you have any questions, please contact Lena Sköld at lena.skold@atalent.se
.
Please note that you cannot apply via email! Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A-Talent Tech Management Sweden AB
(org.nr 556681-7143), https://www.atalenttech.se/ Arbetsplats
A-Talent Tech AB Jobbnummer
9373614