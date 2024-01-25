Embedded Developer within Automotive
Afry AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY is an international company in technology, design and consulting and is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers among engineers. We work daily with a transition towards a more sustainable society.
We are 19,000 dedicated people with various experiences in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, who create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Job Description
AFRY's business area Automotive Design & Engineering in Stockholm is expanding and we're now looking for skilled Embedded Software developers.
We have many different clients and assignments within automotive, therefore we can almost promise that we will find a fun and challenging assignment for you! Just to give you some examples: you can work at our internal project delivery organization or at our client's office within automotive domain. We are organized in cross functional development teams in which continuous improvement, innovation and knowledge sharing is part of our daily work. In your role as an Embedded Software Developer, you will develop high-quality software that meets our clients' standards.
Some quotes from the employees within the section about why they enjoy it so much:
AFRY has a reputation for being one of the best places to work in the industry year after year. It is a creative work environment that brings together people from different cultures and educational backgrounds.
I think the corporate culture at AFRY is an excellent mix of professionalism and having fun at work. At AFRY we are involved in many activities, everything from developing something, working with some kind of concept or collaborating and developing with my colleagues.
Why work with me? - Mehrnoosh, recruiting manager: As a leader, I am committed and communicative and strive for the development of everyone in my group. This strengthens our team. By working together, you can expect a constant opportunity to develop and grow in your role in a supportive and stimulating work environment.
My goal is to create conditions for achieving good results and success for the entire team. This is achieved by creating a positive and healthy work environment, while having fun at work we focus on getting satisfied customers.
Qualifications
Have a master/bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering, Embedded Systems or Mechatronics
Experience as an Embedded C/C++ SW dev. for automotive application.
Experienced in Python
General understanding of vehicle architecture, vehicle communication protocols such as CAN
Experience with Autosar
HIL
SIL
Meriting embedded experience:
Familiar with Matlab/Simulink
MIL
Have experience in HMI development.
Experience in infotainment system design
Low level and Middleware programming & design
Autosar
Familiar with ISO 26262
Experienced in android/kotlin
As a person, you are:
An inquisitive problem solver who likes new challenges.
Engaged, positive and social who are happy to share your experience and opinions.
Communicative and have a good ability to cooperate.
Result oriented, good individual and true team worker.
Additional Information
We give you the opportunity to succeed in what we strive for together. We are a large global company that offers future internal career development, which is of course supported. Individual development is central, and you will grow as a person.
For questions regarding the position, contact Section Manager Mehrnoosh Mehrkash at mehrnoosh.mehrkash@afry.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, contact recruitment partner Anders Kristiansen at anders.a.kristiansen@afry.com
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8419611