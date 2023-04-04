Elixir/Erlang Developer (Consultant) - Stockholm/Nordics/Remote
Erlang Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Erlang Solutions AB i Stockholm
Do you love working and succeeding with customers?
Do you enjoy developing reliable, secure and scalable software systems?
Do you want a varied, exciting job where you work with the experts in the field?
Do you want to evolve the Elixir/Erlang/OTP open-source eco-system - used by e.g. Kivra, TV4, WhatsApp and Ericsson - with passion and joy?
Then, you're in luck, since we're continuously looking for the right consultants at all levels to grow with us!
The world is catching up with Elixir/Erlang/OTP technology - there is more demand than ever for fast delivery of reliable, secure and scalable systems for fintech, digital health and Internet of Things, to name but a few.
Erlang Solutions is a leader in the field, with 130+ people in offices and remote in London, Stockholm, Krakow, Budapest and the Americas. We evolve the Elixir/Erlang/OTP open-source ecosystem with passion and joy through our skilled and experienced consultants, innovative services, engaging training, swift support and inspiring conferences. We value diversity in the widest sense as a vital element for innovation and we want every idea to be heard.
Our Nordics team is diverse in many dimensions, and we have deep and wide expertise: we are proud to employ one of the co-creators of Erlang/OTP, we have close ties with the OTP core development team and we are the official support channel for Erlang/OTP. And, Stockholm and the Nordics is the home of more businesses who use Elixir/Erlang/OTP than any other part of the world. Finally, we are very flexible about where we work: customer, home, office or someplace else.
Responsibilities
Versatility and flexibility is the whole point of being a consultant, and we guarantee you will learn and grow since our customers use different business logics, technologies and environments.
Skills and Experience
In this setting, your ability to be a team player is at least as important as your ability to learn new things quickly and solve tricky problems, as is your passion for working with Elixir/Erlang/OTP technology, and building reliable, secure and scalable systems serving millions of parallel users, handling billions of transactions per day. Finding joy in sharing what you've learned is also something we're looking for.
If you want to grow with us, please describe yourself and your aspirations in a cover letter together with your CV in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31
E-post: adminstockholm@erlang-solutions.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Elixir/Erlang Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Erlang Solutions AB
(org.nr 556777-0127)
Blekholmstorget 30F (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7626220