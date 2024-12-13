Electronics HW Test Engineer
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-12-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
R&D Team Lead
Your role and responsibilities
Do you have a passion for testing of electronics? Are you ready to take a key role in our R&D HW Test and Certification Team? Do you have an objective of personal development in parallel with the development in our way of working?
Do you have the capabilities to actively support your colleagues in their technical growth? If yes, then join the team where we form the future together while working in a global, inspiring, flexible and inclusive environment.
In this role you will have the opportunity to take part of the journey to establish our Test and Certification team as well as taking part of the important work to verify and validate our next generation electronics products. This is a role where you will showcase you expertise in testing of electronics and your skills in planning and executing committed activities.
Your main responsibilities include:
Preparation and execution of formal functional type tests and formal environmental type tests.
Preparation and execution of tests related to our certifications.
Writing of formal test specification and test records.
Building and maintaining reusable test systems.
Establishing, improving and maintaining our test related processes.
Establishing, improving and maintaining our test facilities.
Qualifications for the role
Your Background:
A Bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering or similar field.
Minimum a couple of years' experiences in verification of electronics.
General understanding of electronic designs and components.
Experience in environmental testing (climate and EMC) and related standards.
Knowledge in certification standards like CE, ATEX, UL and Marine.
A high level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach, and strong written and spoken communication skills.
A strong focus on safe work practices and dedication to following workplace safety guidelines.
More about us
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Recruiting Manager Christer Persson, +46 722 42 46 48, will answer your questions about the position. Union 1 | Electronics HW Test Engineer representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
9059513