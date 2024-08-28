Electronics HW Design Engineer at Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. Together we drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility based on cutting-edge engineering, state-of-the-art research, and well-proven technology within the Volvo Group.
By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
You will transform the way our solutions influence the world.
The Role
As an Electronics HW Design Engineer, you play a pragmatic role in designing/ prototyping of the automotive DCDC power converter with the stakeholder in focus in an ever-changing environment. You will be working along with highly skilled engineers and interact within internal and external partners.
Your major responsibilities would look like the following:
• Providing the Volvo Group with technical support and expertise within the competence area
• Conducting development work with suppliers and technology partners
• Participating and providing technical results in product development projects and advanced engineering
• Contributing to technology planning with a strategic approach
• Evaluating technical solution and preparing technical requirement and documents
• Providing and conducting test plan and time plan
• Engaging in external technology networks and collaboration with academic partners
• Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers with high respected personality
• Providing technical support within improving design and optimization
To succeed in this role, you will require
• More than 10 years of experience in product development.
• More than 4 years of experience in the Electromobility products, systems and components
• More than 4 years of experience in Electrical vehicle development, power supply system, charging system
• Experience on production methods
• Proactive-reactive quality process knowledge (such as FMEA, 6 Sigma, 8D...)
• Experience on PCB design
• Verification and Validation experience
• More than 4 years of Supplier management experience.
• Experience of active/ passive EMI filter design and implementation
• Fluent in English - verbal and written.
• Strong communication and problem-solving skills
Educational Requirements
Master's degree in Electrical or Electronics Engineering, Control Systems, or a related field.
You'll need to dream big to invigorate our way of working. Bring your fresh vision, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and great communication skills to this role to develop next-gen technologies in a team environment. We want your problem-solving skills to energize the way we work and take us to another level.
You also possess:
• Ability to take decisions, balancing available facts, judgement in given time frames.
• Engaging & inspiring - drive for results and performance excellence in teams
• Solution mindset - Look for opportunities and welcome new ways of doing things
• Taking structured and yet creative approach
• Networking skills across functions and hierarchies
• Perseverance and commitment to follow through
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
For questions, please contact talent acquisition partner Joline Öst, joline.ost@consultant.volvo.com
Last application: 12/9-2024
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "13290-42789022". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Joline Öst +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8866870