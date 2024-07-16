Electronics Engineer With Experience In Fpga
2024-07-16
Join an exhilarating journey with a forward-thinking company that's revolutionizing DNA sequencing. As an Electronics engineer, you'll be an integral part of the development team, contributing to the design and implementation of their groundbreaking 3D DNA sequencer. Specifically, you will work on circuit board design and FPGA programming. Don't miss out - apply now and be part of this exciting opportunity! We apply ongoing selection.
Our client is a Stockholm-based deep tech company aiming to transform the data generation in sequencing completely through their patented 3-D sequencing, a truly disruptive technology. They combine single molecule imaging, fiber optical gratings technologies and nano-fluidics to read DNA faster than anyone else.
We are now seeking for an Electronincs engineer to become a part of their development team and contribute to the design and implementation of their 3D DNA sequencer. You will operate within a truly interdisciplinary environment, where various fields such as chemistry, mechanics, electronics, pneumatics, fluidics, optics, and software converge.
You are offered
• To be part of a unique journey to create the next generation of DNA sequencing
• To work in an international and multidisciplinary team
• A long-term position with good development opportunities
Work tasks
Your role will involve taking charge of the electronics components such as circuit board design and programming FGPA. You will collaborate in cross-functional teams, enjoying a high degree of freedom with responsibility.
• Design and development of digital systems. Utilize hardware description languages (HDL) such as VHDL and Verilog to create efficient and functional digital systems based on project specifications
• Simulation and verification
• Implementation and programming of FPGA
• Prototyping and testing
• Troubleshooting and problem-solving
• Degree in electronics, mechatronics, embedded systems, or equivalent
• Experience in circuit board design
• Experience in FPGA programming
• Fluent in English
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
