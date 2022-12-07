Electronics Engineer to Mycronic!
2022-12-07
Imagine the most high-tech electronics products you can think of, and then you think one step further. With world-leading production solutions, they lead the electronics industry and create today's most high-tech products, but with a humility that the most important thing to succeed in this is a passion for both business and technology and great people. Mycronic is in an expansive phase where they want to continue to establish themselves in more markets and countries and to do this, they are looking for people who want to be part of their continued journey. Do you have a post-secondary education in electronics and are ready for the next step in your career? Then Mycronic might be the right place for you!
Job description
Mycronic is a Swedish company that for over 40 years has developed and manufactured machines for electronics and display manufacturing and today has customers and distributors in over 50 countries worldwide. Today, Mycronic is divided into 4 divisions where you will belong to the Surface Mounting Technology High Flex division. This division develops equipment and solutions for surface mount for electronics manufacturers with demands for rapid conversion of production and with maintained high utilization rate and customers are found in, for example, the aerospace and automotive industries. R&D within High Flex in Sweden currently consists of about 170 employees and your team of 9 team members, mechatronics engineers, electronics engineers and mechanical engineers, who you will work with daily. In addition to your team, you will also have contact with R&D colleagues in Japan, Germany and France as well as production in the house and to some extent also suppliers. This is a perfect role for you who want to work with the entire development chain in a company with cool world-leading technology where many stay for a long time!
A few words from your future manager
"Here you become part of a cross-functional team with competent employees and exciting technology. As part of the team, you will have the opportunity to develop and deepen your knowledge. My goal is for us as a team to grow and meet challenges together. Continue to deliver products with quality and competitiveness, for a global market. You will be part of an experienced team where you have great opportunities to develop. - Henrik Linde, Groupe Manager R&D/Pick & Place Hardware"
You are offered
• A company that sees it as a matter of course that you should have your voice heard, get involved and contribute with your ideas and mindset
• At Mycronic, people from different areas of the world work, of different ages and with different experiences, which is something they see as a strength. Here you become part of a company with an open corporate culture where you help and believe in each other and for Mycronic diversity is not only a competitive advantage but also an important part of an innovative and rewarding work environment
• A mentor who supports you during your first time - We believe that this will give you good conditions to enter your new role and contribute to your development within the company
Job duties
The role of electronics engineer is a perfect opportunity for those who have an interest in PCBA design and who want to work with cutting-edge technology to create production equipment that enables the electronic products of the future. As an electronics engineer at Mycronic, you play an important role in the company's development. Since Mycronic has self-made electronics, they are one of their major competitive advantages. The role is broad and with very varied tasks. You will work in project form where you sometimes work in several parallel projects. In the projects, you work in teams together with one or a couple of colleagues.
Furthermore, you will, for example...
• Develop and design printed circuit boards, either via new development or updates on existing design
• Fix and troubleshoot, in order to then be able to verify and ensure the functionality of printed circuit boards
• Support the internal organization regarding issues about production
• Have an ongoing dialogue with manufacturers and suppliers to ensure production
• Document and administer the work
Requirements
Do you have the drive to deliver results, the courage to try new ways and the willingness to collaborate with your colleagues? Then Mycronic may be the right place for you. We believe that you are a true team player with an open attitude and a positive mindset. In addition, we believe that you thrive in a global and rapidly changing environment where your ability to prioritize - and reprioritize - comes to its full use.
In addition to this, you will need:
• A university or civil engineering degree in a relevant field, such as electronics, engineering physics or similar
• At least 2 years of design experience and knowledge of PCBA design and programmable circuits, (analog, digital and/or power electronics)
• Have knowledge of design tools, such as Altium
• Be familiar with FPGA design and VHDL programming
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on your personal skills and your interest in the position. Justify well in your application why you have chosen to apply for this particular position and to Mycronic as a company.
The personal competencies we see as particularly important are:
• Service-minded
• Self-sufficient
• Results-oriented
• Have good collaborative skills
Other information:
• Start: According to agreement
• Workinghours: Full-time
• Location: Täby
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and Mycronic's wish is that all questions regarding the position are handled by responsible recruitment consultant Milly Ellqvist Weidstam (milly.weidstam@academicwork.se
)
Information about the recruitment process
• Telephone interview with Academic Work
• Personality Test & Problem Solving Test
• Interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Mycronic
• References + decisions
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed down before the position is filled if we have moved to the selection and interview phase.
Client Information
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/sv/
