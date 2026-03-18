Electronics Engineer, Illumination & Power Outlet
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-18
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a development team within the automotive industry focused on interior systems such as wireless phone charging, USB, power outlets, interior lighting, switches, and overhead consoles. This is a cross-functional environment where hardware, software, testing, and design work closely together to create high-quality products and a strong user experience.
Job DescriptionAct as hardware responsible within the development team.
Lead hardware and electronics development in close collaboration with suppliers.
Secure that suppliers follow requirements and deliver products with high quality.
Create and maintain requirement specifications for electronics solutions.
Evaluate hardware performance in rigs and in vehicles.
Support test activities during development.
Participate in packaging discussions to secure required space in future vehicles.
Collaborate closely with project leaders, software responsible, test engineers, and other internal interfaces.
RequirementsM.Sc or B.Sc in electrical engineering, computer science, or equivalent technical training and experience.
Min 3-4 years of experience in electronic development.
Experience in electronic requirement management.
Good English skills, verbally and in writing.
Fluent Swedish skills.
Driving License B.
Structured and detail-oriented way of working.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Proactive, driven, and able to take own initiatives.
Nice to haveExperience from automotive.
Interest in cars and driver experience.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7412639-1900934". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9805783