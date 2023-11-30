Electronics Engineer for Product Hardware Development (R&D)
2023-11-30
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Join our team and together we will innovate smart products for a greater future! Are you an electronics engineer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
Your future team is the System Product Electronics Team. We are seventeen talented and innovative electronics engineers, with different ages and skills. In our team, we work closely together, share our knowledge, and support each other. We are working cross-functionally in projects to develop and deliver world-class products! At System Products, we are responsible for the product areas of: Bodyworn Systems, System Devices and Recorders.
What you'll do here as an electronics engineer:
Most important: You are part of a team of engineers developing Axis products! Together with your teammates, you do the electronics i.e., design and verification of the PCB/PCBA.
A typical project overview from an electronics point of view:
Startup: Understand the scope, technical analysis, block diagram
Planning: State requirements, concept design, early prototyping, define test strategy.
Execution: Schematics layout, prototypes, verification, safety reviews
Acceptance: Support production introduction, EMC certification, safety certification
Handover and closing the project.
The typical time for a project is one to two years. You will be responsible for the electronic design in your product which includes schematics design (we use Xpedition as a tool for schematics), component selection including supplier contacts, hands-on lab work like soldering, verification, production support, and certifications.
Some examples of technologies, features and interfaces within the products we do at System Products are: audio, sirens, speakers, batteries, PoE, microphones, HDMI, USB, 4G-modem, 5G-modem, WLAN, GPS, display, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.
In our project teams, we work closely with mechanical engineers, firmware developers, and many other specialists. You are a part of the project, all the way from the concept phase until the product is delivered to the market.
Who are you?
Do you love and get excited about developing products together with others!? Do you feel proud when you have the finished product in your hands? Then, this is the job for you!
We expect you to have at least a bachelor's degree in engineering and we would be happy the hear that you have some years of experience of electronics design and verification.
We believe that you are a highly motivated and outgoing person with good communication skills. You are also able to work efficiently both individually with limited supervision as well as within a team of other highly skilled engineers.
What Axis has to offer:
You will have great colleagues that want to succeed together with you. We learn and develop through the work with our products, and we are not afraid to try out new things! From your first day, you will have a mentor colleague to help you find your way and tell you everything about working at Axis. At Axis, we also have a great introduction program for new employees.
Ready to Act?
Welcome to send you application! In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Maria Lindblad, +46 46 272 1800.
