Electronics Engineer for Product Hardware Development (R&D)
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-05-21
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Job Introduction:
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Join our team and together we will innovate smart products for a greater future! Are you an electronics engineer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Who is your future team?
Your future team is the System Products Electronics Team. We are a diverse team of seventeen talented and innovative electronics engineers. In our team, we work closely together, share our knowledge, and support each other in projects to develop and deliver world-class products! At System Products, we are responsible for the product areas of: Bodyworn Systems, System Devices and Recorders.
What you'll do here as an electronics engineer:
Most important: You are part of a team of engineers developing Axis products!
The typical time for a project is one to two years. Together with your teammates, you are responsible for the electronic design of your product. This involves requirements analysis, concept development, analog and digital circuit design, component selection, schematic capture (using Xpedition), PCB layout supervision, prototype verification and troubleshooting (including soldering and hands-on lab work), organizing certifications and production support.
Some examples of technologies, features and interfaces within the products we do at System Products are: audio, sirens, speakers, batteries, PoE, microphones, HDMI, USB, 4G/5G-modems, WLAN, GPS, displays, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth.
In our project teams, we work closely with mechanical engineers, firmware developers, and many other specialists. You are an important part of the project, involved all the way from the concept phase up to when the product is delivered to the market.
Who are you?
Do you love challenges and get excited at the thought of developing interesting products together with others? Do you feel proud when you have the finished product in your hands? Then this could be the job for you!
We expect you to have at least a bachelor's degree in engineering and we would be happy to hear that you have some years of electronics design and verification experience.
We believe that you are a highly motivated and outgoing person with good communication skills. You are also able to work efficiently both individually with limited supervision as well as within a team of other highly skilled engineers.
What Axis has to offer:
You will have great colleagues who want to succeed together with you. We learn and develop through the work with our products and are not afraid to try out new things! The role is interesting, challenging, varied, and dare we say ... fun! The products you'll be developing will help make the world a safer, and smarter place.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g., pleasant working environments, flexible hours, Swedish "fika" every morning and Friday afternoon, physical training grants, a well-equipped gym, private health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle. From your first day, you will have a mentor colleague to help you find your way and guide you in your work here. At Axis, we also have a great introduction program for new employees.
Ready to Act?
You are welcome to send in your application! In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Maria Lindblad, +46 46 272 1800.
Keywords: elektronikingenjör, elektronikdesign, PCBA PCB Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120852". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8695352