Electromobility specialists with innovation mindset
Alten Sverige AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
ALTEN Electromobility innovation team focus on front line development and the global transition to electrification of transportation. You should be genuinely interest in technology and green transportational solutions!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities,development and togetherness.ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
REQUIREMENTS:
Do you have experience from Design Engineering within Automotive, and/or within the field of Electromobility? We are looking for you!
MSc or BSc within Engineering (mechanical, mechatronics or similar).
A couple of years' experience from Electromobility development.
Automotive Design Engineering experience, either within Electromobility or other Automotive areas (powertrain, transmission or electrial engines).
Experience from packaging engineering and propulsion components.
Knowledge/Interest of Electrical Vehicles.
Preferable tools: Catia/Creo
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
8891386