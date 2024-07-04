Electromobility engineer
Do you want to participate in creating a sustainable and emission free future?
We are looking for experienced development engineers to work within either power conversion, battery management or verification of the complete driveline for one of our customers.
SiNIX Electro is a fast-growing consultancy company that are helping our automotive customers to be successful in the transition towards Electromobility.
Our customers are the R&D part of successful truck- and car manufactures, responsible for development of electromobility systems including electrical motors, power electronics, energy storages, control systems and software to control the systems and complete driveline.
Role description
The job can include tasks such as electrical system design, system analysis, system and component specification and a close cooperation with different suppliers.
Our customers offers an innovative cross functional multi-national team where you will have good opportunities for personal development.
We offer a wide variety of competence development and good possibilities for you to further grow and take on new challenging tasks. Great colleagues with a lot of experience that they gladly share but also expect you to share yours.
Who are you?
We believe it is the right mindset and attitude that will make a difference both for our customers and within our organization. You need to share our values of being customer-centric, having trust in our colleagues, driving change and dare to adapt quickly, and having passion for what we do.
We think that you:
• Have a Master of Science degree within the areas of Electrical engineering, Mechatronics, Electronics or similar
• A couple of years of experience from development of electromobility systems.
• Experience from cooperation with suppliers (requirements handling, time plans and follow up)
• Have well proven communication and collaboration skills, the ability to create bridges for information exchange between functions and between locations
• Are positive, flexible and a great team player
• Like to work according to agile methods
• Master creativity and innovative thinking
• Are self-motivated and able to manage time and prioritize work load
• Are eager to grow your skills and work with your own and the team's development
• Good knowledge in electrical system design, electric motors, power electronics, energy storages, modelling and simulation, etc.
• Ability to plan, take own initiatives and work independently as well as a team member
Good communication skills in English are a requirement
