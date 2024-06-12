Electrician
Job description
Do you want to help shape the future of marine transportation?
Our client, Candela, is a leader in innovation for a greener future on our lakes and seas. Candela is breaking new ground in marine transportation by creating electric boats and ships that set new standards for speed and range. Thanks to groundbreaking technology such as advanced sensors, computer systems, and hydrofoils, their vessels "fly" over the water.
We are currently looking for electricians. We welcome applicants with practical experience, regardless of the industry it comes from.
As part of Candela's team, you will have the opportunity to be part of an exciting and innovative work environment where you contribute to shaping the future of marine transportation. Candela offers a dynamic workplace where you will work with cutting-edge technology and be part of a team that shares your passion for sustainability and innovation.
Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Work in the electrical workshop with pre-assembly of electrical components designed in-house.
Work on the boats with the installation of electrical components and wiring.
Become a master of the complete electrical system belonging to the most advanced serial-produced leisure boats today, which include in-house designed electronics, high-voltage drive systems, and various flight control sensors.
Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction, and process improvement.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you need:
Experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of electrical systems.
Familiarity with using and understanding electrical schematics.
Experience with or at least a strong interest in EV systems.
Experience working with 400+ volt systems.
Ability to communicate in English.
