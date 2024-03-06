Electrical System Engineer To Teledyne Flir
2024-03-06
Teledyne FLIR is a leading global company with a simple yet ambitious mission: they aim to develop market-leading thermal cameras that can save energy and save lives. Through their work, Teledyne FLIR positively impacts the world for the better!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
Teledyne FLIR is seeking an experienced and dedicated Electrical Systems Engineer to strengthen their team and contribute to their continued success. As an Electrical Systems Engineer, you will play a central role in developing and documenting complex electronic and electrical system requirements, analyzing system designs, and ensuring compliance with operational standards. If you are passionate about cutting-edge technology and thrive in a collaborative environment, we would love to hear from you.
Responsibilities include:
• Develop and document complex electronic and electrical system requirements.
• Analyze and translate requirements into system, hardware, and software designs and interface specifications.
• Test and validate to ensure system designs meet operational and functional requirements.
• Monitor supplier performance to ensure system integration and compliance with requirements.
• Solve problems and provide support for fielded hardware and software over the entire product lifecycle.
• Research specific technology advances for potential application to company business needs.
• Coordinate and represent the electrical design team in project development activities.
WHO ARE YOU?
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
• Minimum Bachelor degree in Electrical/Computer Engineering or equivalent
• Minimum 5 years relevant industry experience.
• Understanding of the challenges involved in product development and production.
• Strong electrical engineering fundamentals, including analog and digital design.
• Strong teamwork skills when working in teams to develop/implement hardware/software requirements.
• Experience working with dynamic multi-functional teams.
• Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills.
• Experience in several of the following areas:
• High-speed digital design.
• Schematic capture and PCB layout.
• Hands-on lab experience with hardware bring-up and debug.
• Fundamentals of signal and power integrity.
• Design for EMC and EMC testing.
• Integration of hardware into multi-functional systems.
BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE BELIEVE THAT YOU ARE:
• Energetic and enthusiastic about working in a diverse work environment.
• Strong technical knowledge and interest in solving complex problems.
• Ability to communicate effectively and collaborate with various teams and disciplines.
• Innovative thinking and ability to drive forward-looking initiatives.
• Flexible and adaptable to changing work requirements and projects.
• Motivated and self-directed with a positive attitude toward achieving results.
Seize the opportunity to join Teledyne FLIR and contribute to shaping the future of technology. Apply now and take the next step in your career!
OTHER INFORMATION:
Start: As per agreement
Location: Stockholm, Täby - onsite
Employment form: Full-time consultancy position with a possibility to get a direct employment with the company after 12 months.
