Electrical Quality Control Engineer
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Elektronikjobb / Boden Visa alla elektronikjobb i Boden
2026-03-20
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for an Electrical Quality Control Engineer to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS (not mandatory)
• We are looking for Electrical Quality Control Engineer, who are prone to team work within GEMKOM Engineering and Machinery Filial in a project that will last until DECEMBER 2027 in BODEN, Sweden.
• At least 5 years of experience in Steel Structure Construction ; Contracting works, Electrical Project -Mechanical Equipment Power Lines Drawing and commissioning.
• Having the ability and experience to work in accordance with ISO EN Norms
• Able to read Technical Drawings and Projects, prone to Teamwork
• Able to read Autocad Layout / Section view drawing of Medium voltage substation from 6,5 kV ,10 kV, 33 kV.
• Being able to Read electrical design specifications and technical drawings.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Quality Planning: Develop and implement a comprehensive quality control plan for the Steel Structure, Construction Electrification project, outlining procedures, methodologies, and standards to be followed throughout the construction process. Collaborate with project managers, engineers, and stakeholders to establish quality objectives and performance criteria.
• Inspection and Testing: Conduct regular inspections and quality control checks at various stages of construction, including site preparation, foundation, structural framing, MEP (mechanical, electrical, plumbing) installations, and finishing work. Perform visual inspections, measurements, and tests to verify compliance with project specifications and quality standards.
• Regulatory Compliance: Ensure compliance with relevant regulatory requirements, building codes, standards, and specifications applicable to the construction project. Stay updated on industry regulations and best practices to ensure that quality control activities align with legal and regulatory requirements.
• Material and Equipment Inspection: Inspect incoming materials, equipment, and components to ensure they meet quality requirements and conform to approved standards and specifications. Evaluate material certificates, test reports, and product documentation to verify compliance with project requirements.
• Documentation and Record-keeping: Maintain accurate records of inspection activities, test results, non-conformances, and corrective actions taken. Document findings, observations, and recommendations using digital platforms or quality management systems to track project progress and ensure traceability.
• Quality Audits: Conduct periodic audits and assessments of construction activities, processes, and procedures to evaluate compliance with quality management plans
and regulatory requirements. Review documentation, conduct interviews, and observe work practices to identify opportunities for improvement and ensure adherence to established protocols.
• Coordination with mechanical, Process & Procurement departments.
• Monitor progress & prepare monthly/weekly/Daily progress reports related Electrification Activities
• Planning /Execution and Supervision of cable laying and termination work for entire Project Scope of GEMKOM Boden H2GS
• Attending meetings to solve any technical issues related the Electrification Works
• Commissioning and initial startup of transformers,furnaces,swtichgears,Circuit breakers ,all electric driven equipments
• Witnessing and verifiying settings and testing of generator and generator transformer relays,Earthing,Protections etc...
• Preparing /Collecting / Preserving the necessarily documents for finishing the electirification related documents after each related Handover/Completition Process (dossier of QC )
• Preparation of Electrical Procedures for Installation, testing & commissioning of Medium &Low voltage substations ,Electric Driven Project Related Elements.
• Preparing Cable schedule for substation equipment wiring.
• Control and Implementation of Shielding protection, rigid Bus Bar, Earthing, Indoor and Outdoor lighting of Substation.
• Smooth execution of work at site according to approved standards & drawings.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9811179