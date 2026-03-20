Electrical & I&C Engineer - Electrical Design

Odigo Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2026-03-20


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We are now looking for an experienced Electrical & I&C Engineer to join our consulting team for a long-term assignment with one of our customers in Lund. You will work in a technically advanced environment, supporting electrical design activities within a central Design & Engineering organization.
As a consultant with us, you will be part of a professional network of engineers, working in challenging projects while enjoying the support, stability, and development opportunities of a consulting company.
The Assignment
The assignment covers electrical engineering and design activities related to both new developments and upgrades or modifications of existing systems. You will work on-site and collaborate closely with multidisciplinary engineering teams.
The scope includes small to medium-sized engineering tasks, with particular focus on:

Electrical design and detailed engineering

Completion, update, and verification of technical documentation

Support to installation, testing, and commissioning activities

Ensuring that design documentation reflects the final installed configuration

Key Responsibilities
Electrical Design

Translate project requirements into functional electrical system solutions

Perform detailed design of electrical cabinets, including layout, component selection, and wiring

Develop and maintain electrical schematics, single-line diagrams, and wiring documentation

Ensure compliance with applicable standards, safety regulations, and project requirements

Technical & Project Support

Support preparation of testing protocols, verification procedures, and technical documentation

Support installation activities by answering technical questions and resolving design-related issues

Participate in technical and design reviews as well as coordination meetings

Support troubleshooting and technical investigations related to electrical systems

Assist with configuration management and documentation updates in engineering tools and systems

Collaboration

Coordinate with other engineering disciplines to ensure proper system integration

Collect, clarify, and document technical requirements from stakeholders

Support preparation, review, and completion of as-built documentation

Your Background
Education

Engineering degree in a relevant discipline, or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience

Minimum 5 years of professional experience in electrical engineering

Experience from electrical design within industry or large-scale technical projects

Proven experience with ePLAN Electric P8 (mandatory)

Experience with electrical design of machinery and/or process control systems

Good knowledge of applicable standards for machinery equipment and electrical installations

Technical & Language Skills

Experience with ePLAN Pro Panel is highly valued

Good written and spoken English

Personal Qualities

Ability to work independently as well as in cross-functional teams

Proactive, solution-oriented, and comfortable taking initiative

Structured, detail-oriented, and confident in a project-driven environment

What We Offer
A long-term consulting assignment in a high-tech environment

Support from a dedicated consulting manager

Competitive compensation and benefits

Opportunities for professional development and future assignments

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7432704-1904007".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Odigo Consulting AB (org.nr 556887-7327), https://odigo.teamtailor.com
Minc (visa karta)
211 19  MALMÖ

Arbetsplats
Odigo

Jobbnummer
9809347

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