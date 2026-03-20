Electrical & I&C Engineer - Electrical Design
Odigo Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-03-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Odigo Consulting AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an experienced Electrical & I&C Engineer to join our consulting team for a long-term assignment with one of our customers in Lund. You will work in a technically advanced environment, supporting electrical design activities within a central Design & Engineering organization.
As a consultant with us, you will be part of a professional network of engineers, working in challenging projects while enjoying the support, stability, and development opportunities of a consulting company.
The Assignment
The assignment covers electrical engineering and design activities related to both new developments and upgrades or modifications of existing systems. You will work on-site and collaborate closely with multidisciplinary engineering teams.
The scope includes small to medium-sized engineering tasks, with particular focus on:
Electrical design and detailed engineering
Completion, update, and verification of technical documentation
Support to installation, testing, and commissioning activities
Ensuring that design documentation reflects the final installed configuration
Key Responsibilities
Electrical Design
Translate project requirements into functional electrical system solutions
Perform detailed design of electrical cabinets, including layout, component selection, and wiring
Develop and maintain electrical schematics, single-line diagrams, and wiring documentation
Ensure compliance with applicable standards, safety regulations, and project requirements
Technical & Project Support
Support preparation of testing protocols, verification procedures, and technical documentation
Support installation activities by answering technical questions and resolving design-related issues
Participate in technical and design reviews as well as coordination meetings
Support troubleshooting and technical investigations related to electrical systems
Assist with configuration management and documentation updates in engineering tools and systems
Collaboration
Coordinate with other engineering disciplines to ensure proper system integration
Collect, clarify, and document technical requirements from stakeholders
Support preparation, review, and completion of as-built documentation
Your Background
Education
Engineering degree in a relevant discipline, or equivalent combination of education and experience
Experience
Minimum 5 years of professional experience in electrical engineering
Experience from electrical design within industry or large-scale technical projects
Proven experience with ePLAN Electric P8 (mandatory)
Experience with electrical design of machinery and/or process control systems
Good knowledge of applicable standards for machinery equipment and electrical installations
Technical & Language Skills
Experience with ePLAN Pro Panel is highly valued
Good written and spoken English
Personal Qualities
Ability to work independently as well as in cross-functional teams
Proactive, solution-oriented, and comfortable taking initiative
Structured, detail-oriented, and confident in a project-driven environment
What We Offer
A long-term consulting assignment in a high-tech environment
Support from a dedicated consulting manager
Competitive compensation and benefits
Opportunities for professional development and future assignments Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7432704-1904007". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Odigo Consulting AB
(org.nr 556887-7327), https://odigo.teamtailor.com
Minc (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Odigo Jobbnummer
9809347