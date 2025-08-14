Electrical Engineer within the energy sector
2025-08-14
Are you passionate about engineering and problem-solving? Do you have as a goal to become a technical expert? This is an opportunity to be an important part of making our clients technical knowledge accessible for their organization, hence you will have close collaboration with our clients technology department.
Working as Electrical Engineer
You will join the design department at HV Breakers who work with products from 52 to 1200 kV. One key area is our clients eco-friendly product, EconiQ.
You will collaborate with other departments to find the most suitable product for the application and propose product improvements to make the product even better for the customer.
Writing detailed technical reports for customer orders, reviewing technical data, and analyzing reports and drawings.
The technical discussions will take you to customers around the world to find out the best solutions for their applications.
Participation in international technical committees can be a part of the job if you want to share your valuable experiences with customers and competitors for a better world.
You will collaborate with the global technical community to build and increase the technical knowledge and expertise; you do this by leading courses and training externally and internally.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our customer in Ludvika, starting after summer.
You will be coached by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with our customer.
Desired qualifications:
You have a degree in electrical engineering or related field and/or relevant work experience in Medium voltage (12-36 kV) or High Voltage (52-1200 kV).
You have a strong technical interest.
You are a team player with good communication skills.
You anticipate needs and take responsibility for problem-solving.
You maintain good structure and can handle prioritization between tasks.
Proficient knowledge in English and Swedish is required since you need to communicate with employees in different departments and other countries.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Kristofer Hedlund at kristofer.hedlund@nexergroup.com

We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
