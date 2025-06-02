Electrical engineer
Knightec Group AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-06-02
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec Group AB i Västerås
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Why this job is for you Because, like us, you are passionate about driving innovation in sustainable, purposeful solutions. You want to do this with a forward-thinking, human-centered approach, combining industrial and digital expertise to create impactful products. With our strong focus on E-Mobility and Electrification, you will be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.
You will be working within our Hardware & Design business area, where we combine broad engineering expertise with deep specialist knowledge and a user-centered approach - to develop physical products and digital experiences all the way from concept to large-scale production.
As an Electrical Engineer, you will play a key role in advancing technology across multiple domains. You'll be responsible for designing electrical systems, ensuring they meet customer requirements while contributing to the next generation of innovation
Responsibilities
Work on innovative projects that span from concept to production, providing our customers with expert solutions.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to solve complex technical problems, driving innovation across industries like Automotive, MedTech, and Power Electronics.
Support our customers by ensuring that the products you develop meet stringent requirements and deliver exceptional performance.
Be at the forefront of developing electronics for everything from autonomous vehicles to advanced energy systems.
Qualifications
A minimum of 3 years of hands-on experience in electronics development, with expertise in one or more areas such as design, layout, production, or verification.
Experience with one or several of the following: Low voltage and high voltage design (VCA/VCB)
FPGA development
Charging systems
Electric motors and inverters
Battery technology and battery management systems
Familiarity with electronics design tools like Altium, Cadence, or Mentor is highly beneficial.
A problem solver who enjoys finding innovative solutions, collaborating with customers and colleagues, and working with complex products from idea to finished product.
The ability to explain and talk about highly complex problems and explain them to experts and non-experts alike. A forward-leaning, confident and advisory personality.
Fluent in Swedish or English.
An exciting journey with Knightec Group Semcon and Knightec have merged to form Knightec Group. Together, we are creating Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development - how amazing is that?
With a unique combination of cross-functional expertise and a holistic understanding of business, we help our customers realize their strategies - from idea to finished solution. At Knightec Group, we have the competence, attitude, and drive required to take on the most challenging and innovative projects.
For our employees, this means fantastic opportunities to help shape the future through meaningful projects at the forefront of technology. Here, you will not only grow and develop but also become part of something bigger.
Does this sound like the place for you? Come join us on an exciting journey!
Practical information This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period, located at our office in central Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 11A. Travel in the role may be required to visit our clients. The start date is as soon as possible or by agreement.
Please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-06-30. If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Elin Berg, Talent Acquisition Partner. Please note that, due to GDPR, we only accept applications via our career page.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec Group AB
(org.nr 559384-1058), https://www.knightecgroup.com Arbetsplats
Knightec Group Kontakt
Elin Berg elin.berg@semcon.com Jobbnummer
9369684