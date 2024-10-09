Electrical Engineer
We are looking for a dedicated engineer in electrical drivetrains to lead projects in an innovative and sustainable work environment.
Responsibilities: You will be responsible for the design and implementation of driveline systems in global delivery projects, including electrical motors, braking systems, transformers, and switchgear. You will provide technical guidance to design engineers, ensure project requirements are met, and support the sales team and customers.
Qualifications:
Master's or bachelor's degree in electrical engineering
3-5 years of experience in the industry, particularly in electrical system design or product development
Knowledge of electrical motors and related technical areas
Experience with electrical safety regulations
You are a team player with strong communication skills and a solutions-oriented approach
Fluent in English,Swedish is an advantage
We Offer: An inspiring work environment with opportunities for personal and professional development.
