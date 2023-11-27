Electrical Engineer
2023-11-27
We are looking for an Electrical Engineer for development of the next generation of electrical motors!
As an Electrical Engineer your will be part of a R&D team and your tasks involve layout, calculation and simulation of electric motors to test motor capacity.
What we are looking for:
• At least a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with experience in the field of motors and/or generators
• Previous experience in designing, calculation and simulation of electric motors to confirm engine capacity
• Knowledge within power electronics
• Knowledge of calculation in Flux/Flux motor is meritorious
• Being able to work independently
• A team-oriented approach with excellent communication and collaboration skills
• A passion for innovation and new technology
In return, we offer you:
• Deep knowledge of product development within various industries
• A challenging and fulfilling work environment where your ideas will be heard and valued
• A supportive and inclusive company culture, celebrating diversity and personality
• A work environment where you will be encouraged to combine your strong technical knowledge with the desire to push boundaries of technology for creating a more sustainable future
• Great opportunities for continuous development in an expanding consulting firm
Together Tech for sustainability
We believe in empowering our employees to lead the way in the tech and engineering industry. Join us in our mission to create products and digital solutions that make a positive impact on the world!
Contact:
Jennie Johansson (jennie.johansson@togethertech.com)
