Electrical Engineer
2023-09-18
Job description
Randstad Technologies are looking for an experienced electrical engineer to join us for a long-term assignment in Ludvika.
The position will offer exciting challenges and opportunities of professional growth. You will work with competent colleagues and get to be a part of a highly successful company.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities
We look forward to your application! Selection will be ongoing so please apply as soon as possible, since the assignment might be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions please contact consultant manager Sally Hansen at sally.hansen@randstad.se
Responsibilities
Perform semiconductor valve calculations, including electrical, thermal and losses
Perform semiconductor valve simulations including circuit and FEM simulation
Design, testing and maintenance of digital current transformers for HVDC and FACTS applications
Specify testing requirements to ensure that tests are performed according to standards
Specify control and protection requirements on the valve
Being responsible for customer trainings
Qualifications
A bachelor of science or master of science in power engineering, electronics, engineering physics or equivalent
• 2 years of experience in a similar position
Good knowledge of engineering tools such as Matlab, Mathcad, PSCAD, PSpice, COMSOL or ANSYS, etc
Fluent skills in english
Fluent skills in Swedish will be meritorious.
In this recruitment process we will attach great importance to who you are as a person. The most important will be your positive attitude and passion for electrical and electronics engineering. We believe that the right person for this assignment is someone who is self-motivated, a team player and a problem solver. You should be curious and enjoy facing new challenges.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT.
