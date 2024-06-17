Electrical Design Engineering
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Electrical Design Engineering in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your Electrical Engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Lars Devero (ALM Engineering Manager Nordics, located in Västerås), and work alongside collaborative and humble teammates. ALM is an abbreviation of Asset Life Management, which in short mean life extension of rail vehicles. The life extension can be of technical characteristics where technical systems are upgraded or exchanged, it can also be of customer experience characteristics, where the interior of the rail vehicle is modernized.
You'll contribute by making electrical engineering design and integration in the majority of the rail vehicles running in the Nordics. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (all the way from bid management to production and verification of technical systems on the rail vehicle), technical investigations and much more.
You'll specifically take care of the Electrical Engineering design and integration of technical systems, but also grow in areas which you are interested in and suit the company needs.
We'll look to you for
Work in Bids and projects in the area of rail vehicles
Perform electrical engineering design (from concept to finalized design) to be manufactured or bought and integrated on rail vehicles
Sample of tasks to be performed; design train electrical architecture, cubical layout, wiring routing, design concept, technical descriptions, integration design, BOM (bill of material), technical investigations, requirements management, risk assessments, and verification & validation activities
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree in the electrical engineering field or equivalent experience/education
Knowledge and experience of Electrical CAD programs such as Auto Cad, E3 or Visio
Structured mindset
Communicative
Fluent in English
Swedish level B2 according to Folkuniversitetet (see further below)
Most of our customers are Swedish and part of the engineering work is to both talk to customers and different functions within Altom. Being able to communicate in Swedish will be required to be fully operational in the role, thus. However, Your Swedish does not need to be fluent today, but to cope with the role you need to have come a long way. You need to be willing to continue developing your Swedish. See further information at www.folkuniversitetet.se/mer-om-sprak/vilken-niva-ska-jag-valja/.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
