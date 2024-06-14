Electrical Design Engineer to global company in Västerås
Our ClientOur client is a leading supplier of crane systems and operates worldwide. They are involved in moving containers reliably, quickly and cost-effectively to major container ports worldwide. Our customer specialises in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes.
About the RoleYou will be part of the Electrical Design Engineering team with about 20 collegeswho are waiting to welcome you.Your role will involve contributing to the electrical design solutions for our customers global delivery projects of advanced automatic crane systems.In this important role, you will be a key-player to enable a smooth project execution that fulfills the customer requirements.We are looking for you who has ahigh level of self-motivation, curiosity and desire to learn about new technologies.To thrive in this role, we need you to have acollaborative, solutions-oriented approach and strong communication skills.
Key responsibilities
You will have frequent interactions with customers, suppliers, internal technicians and support teams
Preparing the electrical design and integration of container cranes which includes several interesting technical areas such as driveline, automation equipment as well as MV and LV switchgears
Making technical recommendations in the design, engineering, testing, installation and commissioning phases of customer projects to ensure all actions are completed according to process requirements and standards
Collaborating and networking with engineering colleagues, sharing best practice across different projects and disciplines
Helping customers resolve technical issues both remotely and on domestic and international customer sites
Maintaining and enhancing customer satisfaction by providing excellent service at all stages of the project
Requirements for the job
A Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering or similar field. Alternatively, you could have a YH-education, work experience is seen as an advantage
Experience of Engineering Base, Eplan or similar tools
Fluent in English andSwedish, both written and spoken
Other information
Location: Västerås, weekdays with working hours during daytimeAvailability: Start date as soon as possible
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months before you have the opportunity to transition to employment with our client
