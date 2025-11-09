Electrical Design Engineer to global company in Västerås
2025-11-09
About our client
Our client is a leading supplier of crane systems and operates worldwide. They are involved in moving containers reliably, quickly, and cost-effectively to major container ports around the world. The company specialises in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes.
About the role
As an Electrical Design Engineer, you will work on electrification and automation in industrial projects where system integration is key. You will be responsible for the design and construction of low-voltage electrical systems, including electrical cabinets, switchgear, transformers, motors, and drives - ensuring that all systems integrate seamlessly into the overall factory or production environment.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with senior engineers and project teams to ensure quality, functionality, and efficiency across the entire facility. A strong understanding of low-voltage design principles and how electrical systems interact with mechanical and automation systems is essential. You will also be part of an exciting development phase where new tools and systems are being introduced to enhance efficiency and collaboration.
Main Responsibilities:
Design and develop low-voltage electrical systems including cabinets, switchgear, transformers, motors, and drives for container cranes.
Ensure reliable incoming power supply (up to 30 kV), lighting, power distribution, and outlets.
Create conceptual solutions, electrical drawings, and technical documentation using CAD systems.
Participate in project management activities with a focus on schedules, material selection, and system integration.
Collaborate closely with team members and support junior colleagues when needed.
Contribute to continuous improvement and optimization of design methods and engineering processes.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with solid experience in industrial or plant electrical design, with a particular focus on low-voltage system design. You have been involved in planning and designing electrical systems from incoming power supply to final distribution and automation, and you understand how these systems fit into complex industrial environments.
Qualifications:
Degree in Electrical Power Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent professional experience.
Proven experience in low-voltage electrical design, including control panels, motor control, and power distribution.
Familiarity with CAD tools such as Engineering Base, AutoCAD, or EPLAN is an advantage.
Experience from industrial construction or plant design projects.
Self-motivated, proactive, and solution-oriented.
Strong team player with good communication skills.
Proficiency in English (spoken and written) is required. Swedish is considered a plus.
Additional Information:
Location: Västerås - full-time, on-site
Start date: Immediately
Employment type: You will be employed as a consultant for 12 months with the possibility of transfer to our client thereafter.
