Electrical Automation Specialist
Minnovation International AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Göteborg
, Nacka
, Eskilstuna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about automation and electrical control?
For a client based in Göteborg we are looking for an Electrical Automation Specialist
The position is a temporary position, starting in December and at least a year but probably longer.
Your duties in the role:
Automation Assembly: Familiarity with automation and electrical control assembly, including proficiency in wiring and inspecting automation equipment based on electrical drawings.
Standards Development: Establish electrical installation standards and inspection rules; review cable and wiring design processes; design and document electrical assembly procedures.
Process Management: Develop process quotas, conduct reviews, and support process equipment design and application; provide technical support and quality management on production sites.
Equipment Testing: Lead equipment debugging and testing; inspect and analyze quality issues in components during assembly; suggest and implement improvements based on assembly needs.
Troubleshooting: Diagnose and troubleshoot equipment circuit faults efficiently.
Optimization: Optimize wiring specifications and standards to enhance overall efficiency.
Safety Procedures: Execute and improve electrical safety procedures to ensure a safe working environment.
Your profile:
You have the technical expertise and understanding of electronic technology, electrical schematics, and PLC control principles to be able to support various projects.
If you have previous experience from the automotive industry, it's an advantage.
You enjoy working in a dynamic environment, where you are part of a team and can both gain and share knowledge.
Qualifications:
Strong knowledge of electrical engineering principles.
Experience with automation systems and electrical control.
Ability to communicate technical concepts in English. Swedish is an advantage.
Problem-solving mindset with a focus on continuous improvement.
If you're ready to take the next step in your career and make a significant impact in a fast-paced environment, we'd love to hear from you!
This role is an interim role. You'll be employed at Minnovation International AB (part of Kompetensföretagen and hence follows the collective agreement for both blue and white collar). Role is based in Göteborg. Assignment is for at least a year and can be extended. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984), https://minnov.se/ Kontakt
Katarina Brygiewicz katarina.brygiewicz@minnov.se Jobbnummer
8975053