EIT Enablement - Transformation Lead
2025-08-18
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
Locations: Flexible (Sweden, Kista)
Start Date: Q3 2025
Application Deadline: 05.08.2025
Take Your Career Beyond the Ordinary
Welcome to GO Beyond-Ericsson's flagship early-career rotational program designed to develop the next generation of problem solvers, innovators, and changemakers with 1-3 years of experience. You've made an impact in your first role, and now you're ready for the next challenge-something dynamic, fast-paced, and built for real career growth.
What Will I Be Doing at Ericsson?
• Lead change management efforts to drive platform adoption and enhance digital transformation across Ericsson.
• Work with cross-functional teams to accelerate the integration of new technologies (AI, automation, blockchain).
• Engage stakeholders to align on platform adoption strategies and increase internal platform usage.
• Develop and execute strategic communication plans to improve platform engagement across teams.
What Makes GO Beyond Different?
• Permanent Role with a 12-month program: Begin in EIT Enablement, rotate to another business unit, and return to your permanent role.
• Global teamwork with colleagues in multiple locations.
• Opportunity to shape Ericsson's digital transformation strategy and AI adoption.
Your GO Beyond Journey
• First 6 months: Focus on enabling platform adoption and leading change management efforts in EIT Enablement.
• Next 6 months: Rotate to another unit and broaden your experience, contributing to larger organisational transformation projects.
• Permanent Role: Return to EIT Enablement as a platform adoption and change management leader.
Who Thrives in This Program?
We are looking for change leaders who are passionate about platform adoption and digital transformation. You should have:
• 1-3 years of experience in change management, platform adoption, or digital strategy.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Ability to influence change across multiple business units.
Why Choose GO Beyond?
• Work on AI-driven platforms and cutting-edge technologies.
• Access to continuous learning and leadership development opportunities.
• Exposure to global teams and high-impact projects in digital transformation. Ersättning
