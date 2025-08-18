EIT Enablement - Transformation Lead

2025-08-18


Ericsson AB

Join our Team

Locations: Flexible (Sweden, Kista)
Start Date: Q3 2025
Application Deadline: 05.08.2025

Take Your Career Beyond the Ordinary

Welcome to GO Beyond-Ericsson's flagship early-career rotational program designed to develop the next generation of problem solvers, innovators, and changemakers with 1-3 years of experience. You've made an impact in your first role, and now you're ready for the next challenge-something dynamic, fast-paced, and built for real career growth.

What Will I Be Doing at Ericsson?

• Lead change management efforts to drive platform adoption and enhance digital transformation across Ericsson.
• Work with cross-functional teams to accelerate the integration of new technologies (AI, automation, blockchain).
• Engage stakeholders to align on platform adoption strategies and increase internal platform usage.
• Develop and execute strategic communication plans to improve platform engagement across teams.

What Makes GO Beyond Different?

• Permanent Role with a 12-month program: Begin in EIT Enablement, rotate to another business unit, and return to your permanent role.
• Global teamwork with colleagues in multiple locations.
• Opportunity to shape Ericsson's digital transformation strategy and AI adoption.

Your GO Beyond Journey

• First 6 months: Focus on enabling platform adoption and leading change management efforts in EIT Enablement.
• Next 6 months: Rotate to another unit and broaden your experience, contributing to larger organisational transformation projects.
• Permanent Role: Return to EIT Enablement as a platform adoption and change management leader.

Who Thrives in This Program?

We are looking for change leaders who are passionate about platform adoption and digital transformation. You should have:
• 1-3 years of experience in change management, platform adoption, or digital strategy.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Ability to influence change across multiple business units.

Why Choose GO Beyond?

• Work on AI-driven platforms and cutting-edge technologies.
• Access to continuous learning and leadership development opportunities.
• Exposure to global teams and high-impact projects in digital transformation.

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Ericsson AB: