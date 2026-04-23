EHS Specialist (Junior Entry-Level)
Incluso AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Junior EHS Specialist (General Environmental and Employee Health & Safety Entry Professional ) for a global company in Ludvika or Gothenburg or Stockholm.
Start is in May 2026, 12-month limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
PLEASE NOTE: The consultant is able to sit in Ludvika, Stockholm (Solna Office) or Gothenburg - This will be discussed during interview process.
Description: General Environmental and Employee Health & Safety work encompasses activities related to the environment (including the broader community impacted by environmental hazards) and employees including: Creating and implementing health, safety, occupational and environmental programs to prevent injuries and illnesses within the workplace and environmental accidents; Inspecting workplace and environmental incidents in accordance with company procedures and implementing corrective actions; Ensuring compliance with internal and external requirements related to environmental and employee health and safety and identifying areas for improvement; Developing and managing an environmental and employee health & safety training plan; Maintaining relationships with the community, environmental groups, and other stakeholders impacted by the environmental performance of the organization.
Project & Tender Sustainability specialist
As a Tender & Project Sustainability Specialist's primary responsibility is to:
Ensure compliance and delivery of sustainability requirements in HVDC tenders and projects.
Lead and coordinate sustainability requirements for compliance and delivery during tendering and project execution, including cross-functional collaboration.
Communicate project specific sustainability requirements to meet customer needs and drive continuous improvement.
Consider sustainability-related legal requirements when executing projects.
Collect project-specific data for life cycle assessments, cost analysis, and for internal and external reporting.
Monitor, analyze and take actions on sustainability KPI's in the projects that deviates from defined targets and digital development of supporting tools.
Estimate, collect and calculate cost for sustainability within tendering and project-execution
Collaborate closely with internal stakeholders and customers to track progress on sustainability efforts and delivery.
Collaborate with internal Sustainability resources to align tendering and project-execution sustainability activities and progress with Energy HVDC Sustainability Strategy & Targets.
Belong to a dedicated team - Tender & Project Sustainability Specialist team - within the HSE & Sustainability function.
Ideal candidate specification:
Have experience of managing or coordinating large infrastructure projects. Preferably within environmental and sustainability management.
Have knowledge in Sustainability reporting.
Have a good understanding of laws and regulations in the Sustainability field.
Have strong organizational & communication skills.
Be driven & self-motivated and have experience in self-leadership, as well as being a team player with a collaborative mindset.
Enjoy the challenge of working within and across teams to lead change and improvements within the business.
This is a full-time consultant position in Ludvika or Gothenburg or Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in May 2026, 12 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7630621-1964304". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9873051