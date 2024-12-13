Edgenius Lead - IIoT platform
2024-12-13
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
This position reports to R&D Unit Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you lead the global R&D organization composed of several teams in global set-up that is responsible for the development and release of Edgenius and its components. In this role, you have unique opportunity to further develop modern and innovative technologies by developing talents and building high performance team.
Your responsibilities
• Lead and develop the talents of the organization, actively involved with the teams, provides coaching and support that influence engagement and motivation
• Organize the development team in the way that drives the lean-agile execution model and culture within the organization
• Actively support cross-cultural collaboration and teamwork that enable synergies and efficiencies
• Ensure high quality and predictable deliveries to customers
• Facilitate alignment with key stakeholders, provides visualization and transparency on the status
• Ensure the development is following required standards, instructions, and agreed processes
• Recruit and hire talents
• Communicate and ensure understanding of functional and departmental goals
• Identify and implement improvements and innovations
Qualifications for the role
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
Leadership experience from R&D organizations or similar, preferably in driving change management process in the global setup
You have a professional experience with Agile principles, Scrum and Azure DevOps
You are a team player, fast learner following the trends, willing to work in a team spreading different countries and technologies and you have great verbal and writ-ten communication skills in English
More about us
ABB Process Automation business offers a range of solutions for process and hybrid industries, including our industry-specific integrated automation, electrification and digital solutions, control technologies, software and advanced services, as well as measurement & analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. Process Automation is #2 in the market globally. Based on its deep domain knowledge, experience and expertise in delivering world-class automation products, systems and solutions, a wide area of complimenting digital and collaborative solutions across applications and sectors, the Process Automation business helps customers remain competitive, improving their ROI and running safe and productive operations.
