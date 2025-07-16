EDA Tools Application Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2025-07-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Höganäs
eller i hela Sverige
Electronics Design Tools Specialist - R&D Support
We are currently seeking an experienced Electronics Engineer to join an R&D department focused on optimizing the daily workflows of hardware developers. This position plays a key role in enabling efficient, high-quality electronics development by supporting engineers with state-of-the-art tools, optimized methods, and well-structured design environments.
About the Role
You will be part of a specialized team responsible for improving the engineering environment across a wide range of product areas. The team's mission is to simplify and enhance the work of electronics engineers by delivering intuitive design workflows, high-performing tools, and expert guidance. As a specialist, you will help shape how the organization approaches electronics design and development-from tool evaluation to user support and documentation.
Key Responsibilities
Provide expert support and resolve user issues related to electronics design tools
Evaluate, test, and recommend new tools and methods to improve productivity
Collaborate with engineers to identify areas for process improvement and implement practical solutions
Develop and maintain clear user documentation, training materials, and best practices
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives across the design toolchain
Ideal Candidate Profile
You are a technically driven individual with a background in electronics and a passion for process optimization. Whether your experience lies in PCB layout, electronics production, or product ownership, you understand the importance of having reliable, scalable design environments.
Must-Have Qualifications
3+ years of experience in the electronics domain
Strong analytical thinking and ability to assess technical challenges
A service-oriented mindset with a passion for improving user workflows
Effective communication skills and a collaborative approach
Preferred Experience
Familiarity with Siemens Xpedition or other EDA tools
Experience working with PLM/PDM systems
Background in component library management
Exposure to electronics assembly and manufacturing processes
Previous experience in technical support or engineering enablement roles
This is a great opportunity to influence how electronic products are designed at scale by empowering engineers with the right tools and support.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 20 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9429451