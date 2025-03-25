EDA tool Application engineer
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2025-03-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
How can we make daily life easier for electronics engineers? By providing the best possible tools and workflows needed to create our products. Now, you have the opportunity to do just that-we want you to join us as an EDA Tools Application Engineer at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Your Future Team
We are a group responsible for various areas, all related to electronic design. Our mission is to facilitate the daily work of electronics engineers by providing smart tools, software, and workflows. Now, we need to strengthen our team with a specialist for our electronic design tools.
What you'll do here as an electronics engineer?
Our product range is broad, so we need tools that can handle the diverse requirements and challenges our engineers face. Your job is to provide expert support to the engineers by developing workflows and methods to improve their productivity.
Examples of Tasks:
* Support and resolve users' needs and issues.
* Monitor, evaluate, and recommend new software and solutions.
* Work directly with users to find improvements regarding efficiency and quality.
* Deliver training, documentation, and guides for users.
Who Are You?
We believe you are an electronics engineer who has worked for a while and are now ready for new challenges. You have several years of experience in the electronics field.
You might be a PCB designer who has realized the importance of having the right tools and workflows. Or are you a product owner in electronic development who now wants to do something different, having seen how the environment for electronics engineers affects their work? Maybe you have had similar roles in the data/IT field?
The important thing is that you:
* Can quickly understand different problem areas.
* Are analytical and logical.
* Are passionate about providing the best support for your customers.
* Are cooperative and clear in communication.
We would like you to have experience in one or more of the following areas:
* Siemens Xpedition
* PLM/PDM systems
* Library work within electronics
* Electronics assembly & production
* Support experience
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
If you have more questions, feel free to contact the recruiting manager, Anna Larsson, at We review applications continuously. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121685". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9244006