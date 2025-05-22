ECP Security Specialist (755647)
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Our Innovate Graduate Technology Program will give you an outstanding opportunity to understand and take part in shaping our technology leadership and is the perfect fit for you who have a diligent, innovative, and creative approach.
As part of the Innovate programs you will be curious about how the next generation of technology will shape and influence the way we all live and work. The program will give you a chance to work with like-minded people who are pioneers in our business and advanced problem solvers in their chosen field. You'll collaborate with them to solve some of the most challenging issues faced by our customers to ensure everyone worldwide is connected.
Your journey within the Innovate Program will start as Security Specialist at Mobile Financial Services.
What you will do:
We need a driven person passionate at achieving results by teamwork to drive change in a rapidly changing environment. If you are a customer-focused with strong background in security, you are the right person to help us move into aaS business. You will be empowered to take full ownership of the areas of responsibility and will be motivated to deliver according to your full potential.
The skills you bring:
Joining the team will offer you a fun and challenging environment where you can grow and inspire your colleagues to further growth. We believe you can challenge us in who we're looking for and have a motivation and interest in MFS Operations & Services.
In addition, we believe you have:
1-3 years experience as an information security engineer, consultant or similar
Knowledge about security compliance
A global attitude and willingness to relocate internationally, with a desire and ability to work in a multicultural environment
Keen interest to learn new things and to broaden experience
Ability to collaborate, engage with and mobilize the organization to secure results
Solid presentation and communication skills, and proficiency in English
Be the one who did. Find out more about our Early Career program, what the alumni's are up to now and how the program can transform your career at www.ericsson.com/ecp
Why join Ericsson?
We are a world leader in the constantly evolving environment of communications technology - by providing hardware, software, and services to enable the full value of connectivity. You'll play a part in using your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what's possible. To create never-seen-before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. Join a team of innovators driven to go beyond the norm to build what's next. At Ericsson, you can be an explorer, a change maker and a force for good.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like. This role will have its first rotation in Karlskrona, Sweden. The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English as soon as it is ready. For questions or thoughts, reach out to Sristhi Tandon, Recruiter at sristhi.tandon@ericsson.com
. References and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates. We encourage the opportunity to meet you!
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Karlskrona
