E2E Test Manager for Payments
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
A large Accounts & Payments environment is going through a major transformation from both a business and architectural perspective. In this role, you will help drive the Test & Quality agenda across a domain where reliable end-to-end flows, strong coordination, and clear test strategy are critical.
You will be part of a team focused on test, release, and platform capabilities, supporting the wider domain with test strategy, test automation, test coordination, release management, and DevSecOps alignment. You will work closely with feature teams and other test leaders to make sure testing is planned well, executed with the right scope, and supported by the right data, tools, and ways of working.
This is a strong opportunity for you if you want to influence testing in a business-critical payments environment with both strategic and hands-on impact.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate end-to-end tests, integration tests, external tests, and non-functional tests.
You will lead planning across test phases and help teams define scope, approach, and dependencies.
You will create and maintain key test documentation such as test plans, test scenarios, test cases, and status reports.
You will support feature teams with test planning, test data preparation, and effective ways of working throughout the testing lifecycle.
You will manage risks, issues, and defects to help secure high-quality outcomes.
You will promote test strategy and test automation across the domain.
You will collaborate with other Test Managers and the wider Test Management team to improve processes, drive consistency, and introduce better testing solutions.
RequirementsFluent English.
Strong leadership skills and the ability to communicate clearly with multiple stakeholders.
Excellent collaboration and coordination skills, with a hands-on mindset where needed.
At least 5 years' experience as a test lead with proven track record of different areas of testing, including functional and non-functional testing (security, performance and recovery testing).
Experience of leading and coordinating end-to-end tests in large complex environments.
Good understanding of agile software development methodologies.
Strong understanding and experience in System Architecture in the payment domain.
Advanced experience using Jira Xray testing tool.
Ability to review requirements, define and communicate test scope, and identify relevant test data.
Nice to haveExperience from bank or large payment systems.
Hands-on experience with tools and automation frameworks used in software testing.
Knowledge of managing tests within reporting and notifications area.
Good knowledge of Swedish.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in computer engineering, computer science, or a similar field.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8052624-2096499". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Solna station (visa karta
)
169 68 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9999530