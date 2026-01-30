E-motor Control Engineer
Koenigsegg Automotive AB
At Koenigsegg, we push the boundaries of performance, innovation, and engineering excellence. Our powertrain technologies are at the core of what makes our cars truly unique.
We are now looking for an E-Motor Control Engineer to strengthen our Powertrain team. In this role, you will work hands-on with the development, implementation, and optimization of motor control algorithms for high-performance electric traction motors, contributing directly to the advancement of our electric propulsion technologies.
Responsibilities
Design, develop, and optimize motor control algorithms for high-performance electric traction motors
Develop and tune real-time motor control software
Perform system-level modeling and simulation of motors, inverters, and control algorithms using MATLAB/Simulink or equivalent tools
Support calibration, characterization, and testing of motors and inverters in laboratory and vehicle environments
Collaborate closely with hardware, power electronics, mechanical, and software teams
Define verification plans and execute validation activities throughout the development lifecycle
Analyze test data, interpret results, and drive continuous improvements in performance, safety, and reliability
Contribute to requirement definitions, design documentation, safety considerations, and design reviews
Skills & Requirements
Requirements:
- BSc or MSc in Software Engineering, Embedded Systems, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, or a related field
At least 2 years of relevant professional working experience
Strong knowledge of Field Oriented Control (FOC) of PMSM motors and associated mathematical transformations
Solid understanding of PMSM behavior, including DQ equations
Hands-on experience implementing FOC in software, including tuning and compensation of delays and control loop effects
Experience with model-based design using MATLAB/Simulink, including code generation and multi-domain simulation
Good to have:
- Experience with inverter control strategies and their interaction with motor design
Experience implementing controls on resource-constrained hardware and utilizing hardware-accelerated microcontroller features, especially C2000
Knowledge of modern control theory and advanced control techniques such as Model Predictive Control
Experience building code-generation frameworks in Embedded Coder from scratch
Familiarity with integrating legacy code and external simulation software with Simulink
Knowledge of PMSM modeling and non-linearities in magnetic, electromagnetic, and electrical domains
- Experience with functional safety concepts and implementation methodology according to ISO 26262
Applications are reviewed continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application date. Don't miss the chance - apply today!
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
