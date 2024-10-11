E-Commerce Partner Manager
2024-10-11
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter" .
Responsibilities
As a Partner Manager, you will play a key role in developing and managing commercial relationships with global E-commerce brands in our Marketplace, with a focus on driving growth and increasing sales. This position is part of our new department, Partner Success Nordics, which is evolving into a results-driven, commercially focused unit. Our mission is to achieve growth by expanding our Marketplace alongside our partners,which include over 2,000 partners ranging from global E-commerce brands to local gyms. Success in this role requires strong self-leadership, innovative thinking andinterest inE-Commerce.
In this role, you will also:
Build, maintain, and grow relationships with both new and existing partners within the Benify Marketplace.
Develop comprehensive commercial strategies for partners, including accurate forecasting, to ensure targets are met and maximize partner revenues.
Proactively identify growth opportunities, promote and sell marketing opportunities to boost results and offerings.
Actively monitor e-commerce trends and identify new partnership opportunities, while proactively reaching out and selling to potential partners.
Analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) such as order volume, page views, and conversion rates, taking action as needed to enhance partner performance and achieve targets.
Personal attributes
We are looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment. As a result-oriented professional, you are driven by achieving and exceeding goals, ensuring every partnership delivers mutual success. Your exceptional relationship-building skills help you connect with both internal teams and external partners, creating long-lasting, trusted relationships. You are highly customer-oriented, always putting the client's needs first and striving to provide tailored solutions. Taking initiative comes naturally to you, and you are proactive in identifying opportunities and challenges, driving them to resolution with confidence and creativity.
We also see that you have
At least 3 years of experience working within B2B-sales within E-Commerce or Digital marketing
Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field
Experience in partner management and digital sales
Account management, strategic planning and sales-oriented skills
Fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English
It's a , thus not a requirement if you also got...
Experience in Affiliate Marketing
Perks of being a Benifyer
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days' vacation
ITP1 pension
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Yearly conference
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right match!
Extent: Full-time, 100%
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
