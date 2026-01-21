E-Bike Mechanic
The Better Cities Company AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Vellinge Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Vellinge
2026-01-21
, Malmö
, Svedala
, Trelleborg
, Burlöv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Better Cities Company AB i Vellinge
The Bike & E-Mobility Mechanic is responsible for inspecting, maintaining, and repairing a mixed fleet of electric bikes and e-cargo bikes. The fleet includes multiple different e-bike models and configurations, requiring a practical, adaptable, and solution oriented mindset.
The role works closely with operations teams and riders to ensure high fleet uptime, safety, and quality. This position is part of a fast growing operational environment and may include additional tasks related to fleet operations, logistics, or on site support. Flexibility is expected.
Key Responsibilities
Maintenance & Repairs
Inspect, maintain, and repair electric bikes and e-cargo bikes from different manufacturers
Diagnose and resolve mechanical and basic electrical issues (brakes, drivetrain, wheels, motors, batteries, wiring)
Perform preventive maintenance according to service schedules
Carry out approved repairs and component replacements
Fleet Operations Support
Prepare bikes for deployment, swaps, and rider handovers
Respond to service tickets and breakdowns, including on-site or roadside repairs when required
Support fleet movements, logistics, and basic warehouse tasks when needed
Quality & Safety
Ensure all vehicles meet safety, compliance, and quality standards
Document inspections, maintenance, and repairs in digital systems
Maintain a clean, safe, and organized workshop environment
Flexibility
Support other operational tasks when required (e.g. fleet checks, inventory, setup days, test rides)
Occasional flexible working hours may be required depending on operational needs
Who You Are
Hands on, practical, and technically minded
Experience working with tools is required (bike, automotive, mechanical, or similar background)
Experience with bikes or e bikes is a plus, but not mandatory
Comfortable learning new vehicle systems and following structured service procedures
Able to troubleshoot issues step-by-step and ask for support when needed
Reliable, safety conscious, and detail oriented
Comfortable using digital tools for service logs and tickets
Valid Category B driving license (mandatory)
Based in or able to work daily in Malmö/Vellinge
English required; Swedish is a plus
What We Offer
Competitive local salary
Stable work in a fast-growing e-mobility and sustainability program
Training on electric bike systems and fleet standards
Modern tools, equipment, and varied vehicles to work on
International company with strong local impact
Opportunity to grow with the role as the fleet expands Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
E-post: jobs@bettercitiescompany.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Better Cities Company AB
(org.nr 559517-1660) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9697812