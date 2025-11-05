Dynamics 365 Developer
2025-11-05
Are you an experienced Dynamics 365 Developer ready to take your career to the next level? Join our passionate team of CRM specialists working on exciting, high-impact projects. Here, you'll have the opportunity to influence, grow, and drive real innovation - in an environment where your expertise truly makes a difference every day.
About the job Were now helping our client who work with leading SaaS platforms like Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, HubSpot, and Tacton - always tailored to their clients' real needs. As a Dynamics 365 Developer, you'll play a central role in building smart, scalable solutions for our clients. You'll work closely with architects and functional consultants - and take ownership of key parts of the technical delivery.
Your day-to-day might include:
Developing custom functionality in Dynamics 365 CE using C#, JavaScript, and Power Platform tools
Building integrations using Azure Functions, Service Bus, and APIs (REST/SOAP)
Designing and developing PCF components and enhancing the user interface
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to translate business needs into technical solutions
Contributing to solution design and architecture discussions
Helping clients get the most out of the Microsoft eco system
Tech Stack You'll Work With:
C# - for custom plugins and backend logic
JavaScript/HTML/CSS - for interactive and responsive front-end features
Power Platform - Power Apps, Power Automate, and custom connectors
Azure - Functions, Key Vault, Logic Apps, Service Bus
About you
You have 3+ years of hands-on experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE/CRM
You've worked with Power Platform (Power Automate, Canvas Apps, PCF)
You're comfortable with Azure services, and understand how to build modern cloud-based integrations
You're fluent in English
You hold a relevant academic degree in IT, engineering, or similar
Bonus: You've earned Microsoft certifications or have experience with SAFe/agile environments
About the company They are an independent consulting and development partner with a global presence, helping businesses grow and become more efficient through modern solutions in CRM, CPQ, data, and AI. With extensive industry experience and dedicated experts, they deliver tailored advisory and implementation services - without being tied to any specific vendor - and support their clients every step of the way, from strategy to long-term results. We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact us. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Kontakt
Charlotte Hoffström charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se
9589713