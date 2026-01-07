Domain Architect - Payments
2026-01-07
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Domain Architect (DA), you will be responsible for designing, optimizing, and governing the architecture of our Payments domain with a main focus on evolving our Payments gateway, within our organization. As a DA, you will ensure that our systems and solutions are scalable and reliable and align with the overall enterprise architecture, business goals, and industry best practices. You will belong to the architect team within Payments and report to the Head of Engineering.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Develop and maintain the architecture for the Payments domain.
Define architecture principles, models, and guidelines.
Ensure the architecture is scalable, resilient, and aligned with business and overall IT strategies.
Work closely with business stakeholders such as PMs (Product Managers) and POs (Product Owners) to understand their needs and translate them into architectural solutions.
Define and enforce architectural standards, best practices, and governance processes.
Responsible for maintaining and further developing the technical roadmap for the payments domain.
Drive continuous improvement in the Payment architecture, ensuring it evolves in response to changing business needs and technological advancements as well as legal requirements.
Maintain comprehensive documentation of the architecture, including diagrams, models, and decision logs.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
3+ years of experience in architecture roles, specializing in leading the design of robust, scalable, and efficient components and features for complex systems.
Deep understanding of technologies and tools related to cloud platforms (GCP).
Ability to align domain-specific solutions with broader business and IT strategies.
Strong ability to articulate complex architectural concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities to tackle domain-specific challenges.
Ability to lead and mentor teams, driving collaboration across multiple departments and influencing architectural decisions.
NICE TO HAVES
Understanding and experience of payment specifics such as card processing, open banking and APM (Alternative Payment Methods) integrations.
Development experience, using Java/Kotlin, Spring Boot, MySQL and Kafka.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1800 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 16 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
