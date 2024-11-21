Doktorandtjänst i psykiatrisk genetik
2024-11-21
Do you want to contribute to top quality medical research?
To be a doctoral student means to devote oneself to a research project under supervision of experienced researchers and following an individual study plan.
For a doctoral degree, the equivalent of four years of full-time doctoral education is required.
We are seeking a highly motivated PhD student to join two leading psychiatric research centers, KI Psychiatric Genomics Institute and Centre for Eating Disorders Innovation at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics. The student will conduct research on the comorbidity of major depression and eating disorders to better understand shared mechanisms and implications for treatment. This four-year doctoral education is fully funded by the prestigious grants from the European Research Council (ERC) and the KI internal doctoral funding program (KID).
The doctoral student project and the duties of the doctoral student
To read more about the project, what we offer and the eligibility requirements that is needed to apply for the position as a doctoral student please follow this link to the advertisement at Karolinska Institutets webpage: https://kidoktorand.varbi.com/en/what:job/jobID:774552/
What do we offer?
Eligibility requirements for doctoral education
In order to participate in the selection for a doctoral position, you must meet the following general (A) and specific (B) eligibility requirements at latest by the application deadline.
It is your responsibility to certify eligibility by following the instructions on the web page Entry requirements (eligibility) for doctoral education.
A) General eligibility requirement
You meet the general eligibility requirement for doctoral/third-cycle/PhD education if you:
have been awarded a second-cycle/advanced/master qualification (i.e. master degree), or
have satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the advanced/second-cycle/master level, or
have acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad.*
Follow the instructions on the web page Entry requirements (eligibility) for doctoral education.
• If you claim equivalent knowledge, follow the instructions on the web page Assessing equivalent knowledge for general eligibility for doctoral education.
B) Specific eligibility requirement
You meet the specific eligibility requirement for doctoral/third-cycle/PhD education if you:
• Show proficiency in English equivalent to the course English B/English 6 at Swedish upper secondary school.
Follow the instructions on the web page English language requirements for doctoral education.
Verification of your documents Karolinska Institutet checks the authenticity of your documents. Karolinska Institutet reserves the right to revoke admission if supporting documents are discovered to be fraudulent. Submission of false documents is a violation of Swedish law and is considered grounds for legal action.
(A) and (B) can only be certified by the documentation requirement for doctoral education.
Skills and personal qualities
Qualifications:
The applicant should have a master's degree in genetics, statistics, mathematics, public health epidemiology, psychology, health informatics or a related quantitative discipline, and have a strong interest in psychiatric research.
The applicant should have documented experience in conducting research using large-scale epidemiological or genomic data.
The applicant should have advanced skills in statistical analyses, with programming skill in R or similar languages.
Excellent oral and written communication skills in English are required, along with ample experience with scientific writing (e.g., first or co-author in published articles).
Merits:
Having experience in psychiatric research especially depression or eating disorders is a strong merit.
Having basic skills in genomic analysis is a strong merit, with knowledge of genome-wide association studies and related statistical genetic methods (e.g., estimation of SNP-based heritability, genetic correlations, and Mendelian randomization).
The applicant should possess good organizational skills and be able to multitask effectively.
The projects are carried out in an interdisciplinary environment that involves local and international collaborations. Therefore, the candidate should have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and enjoy working in a team.
Terms and conditions
The doctoral student will be employed on a doctoral studentship maximum 4 years full-time.
Application process
Submit your application and supporting documents through the Varbi recruitment system. Use the button in the top right corner and follow the instructions. We prefer that your application is written in English, but you can also apply in Swedish.
Your application must contain the following documents:
• A personal letter and a curriculum vitae
• Degree projects and previous publications, if any
• Any other documentation showing the desirable skills and personal qualities described above
• Documents certifying your general eligibility (see A above)
• Documents certifying your specific eligibility (see B above)
Selection
A selection will be made among eligible applicants on the basis of the ability to benefit from doctoral education. The qualifications of the applicants will be evaluated on an overall basis.
Karolinska Institutet uses the following bases of assessment:
• Documented subject knowledge of relevance to the area of research
• Analytical skill
• Other documented knowledge or experience that may be relevant to doctoral studies in the subject.
All applicants will be informed when the recruitment is completed.
