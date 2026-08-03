Documentation specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Ludvika Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Ludvika
2026-08-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are doing something unique in the power industry – our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking technology to customers all over the world!
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don ́t meet all requirements.
A team with great cooperation and with diverse background is waiting for you to join!
Your responsibilities
Establishing processes for documentation management based on the HVDC base processes and adapted to fit contract requirements.
Ensuring that project team members are provided with adequate trainings and support to enable them to successfully follow the processes and work in the Document Management System in use by the project.
Reading customer contracts and specifications, managing the requirements, calculating risks, making cost calculations and doing cost follow-up.
Preparing reports, lists and presentations related to project documentation, and monitoring documentation progress e.g. review and approvals, planned deliverables in accordance with agreed time-schedule, etc.
Communicating with project team, suppliers/3rd parties to agree on standards, systems, efficient flow of documentation, etc.
Ensuring the use of standardized forms and templates in incoming and outgoing documentation, including processing of incoming and outgoing documentation when needed.
Being actively involved in process improvements of our global project documentation processes.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
Candidate should have 2-4 Years of experience in contract reading and understand the customer documentation requirements.
Ability to communicate effectively and understand requirements.
Fluent English skills, both written and spoken, are required. Proficiency in Swedish is considered a strong advantage.
Should have strong knowledge in MS Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
You are a good proactive team player.
Should have good experience in preparing a report and maintaining the record.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Sweden, Ludvika Jobbnummer
10019871