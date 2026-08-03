Electrical & Cable Harness Design Engineers Several Positions
Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Elektronikjobb / Botkyrka Visa alla elektronikjobb i Botkyrka
2026-08-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Multiply Teknik & IT AB i Botkyrka
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Multiply Teknik & IT AB is growing, and we are looking for experienced engineers within electrical design, electrical installations, electromechanical design, and cable harness development.
The roles are connected to advanced products and systems within defence, automotive, aerospace, marine, industrial technology, and other demanding engineering environments.
About the Role
Depending on your background, you may work with:
Electrical systems, schematics, and wiring documentation
Cable harness design and 3D routing
Electrical installations, connectors, and interfaces
Mechanical packaging and installation of cables
Optimization for robustness, manufacturability, serviceability, quality, and cost
Prototype builds, verification, troubleshooting, and production support
Engineering changes and technical documentation
Collaboration with mechanics, production, purchasing, suppliers, and test teams
Your Profile
We believe you have:
A degree in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, or equivalent experience
Several years of experience in electrical design, cable harness development, routing, or installation design
Experience from cross-functional and project-based product development
Understanding of Design for Manufacturing and Design for Assembly
A structured, analytical, and solution-oriented way of working
Good knowledge of Swedish and English
Experience with AutoCAD Electrical, CATIA V5, CATIA 3DEXPERIENCE, Siemens Capital, ENOVIA, Teamcenter, or similar tools is meriting.
Experience from MIL cabling, automotive, defence, aerospace, marine, or other advanced cable systems is highly valuable.
For several positions, Swedish citizenship and approved security clearance are required.
About Multiply
Multiply is an end-to-end solution provider within electronics, embedded systems, electrical engineering, automation, functional safety, cybersecurity, and advanced product development.
We support customers from requirements and design to integration, verification, industrialization, and lifecycle support. We also develop VisFlow, our own platform for visualization, analysis, and governance of complex technical and operational flows.
Several positions are located in Västmanland and the Stockholm region. Accommodation in Västmanland may be available for candidates living elsewhere. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500), https://www.multiply.se/
Syrenstigen 2 (visa karta
)
146 48 TULLINGE Arbetsplats
Mply IT AB Jobbnummer
10019869