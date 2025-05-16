Doctoral students in Computer Science, Cybersecurity
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for up to three doctoral students for the doctoral programme in Computer Science, concluding with a doctoral degree.
Start date: Summer / Fall 2025.
Project description
The PhD students will be affiliated with the Department of Computer Science and will carry on research within the field of cybersecurity. All areas of cybersecurity are of interest. Examples of topics of interest (but not limited to):
• Intersection of cybersecurity and AI, i.e., attacks and defenses leveraging AI solutions, or attacks and defenses within AI solutions (e.g., backdooring, model poisoning, membership inference), cybersecurity of generative AI / LLMs;
• Cyber-physical systems security, e.g., in the fields of robotics, industrial plants, smart grids, automotive, drones, underwater robotics;
• Telecommunications security, e.g., in the fields of 5G/6G, wireless networks, software defined networks (SDNs), and future Internet paradigms, underwater communications, satellite communications;
• Web security and systems security (e.g., remote attestation);
• User authentication and usable security (e.g., biometrics, CAPTCHA);
• Privacy (e.g., information inference);
• Intersection between regulatory and technical aspects (EU NIS-2 Directive), e.g., compliance optimization and automatization.
The PhD students will belong to the graduate school within the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). WASP is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
The programme, doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the job advertisement in its entirety visit: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/job/?jid=20250141
Information
For more information about the position, contact Mauro Conti (mauro.conti@oru.se
). For administration issues, contact Martin Magnusson (+46 19 303870, martin.magnusson@oru.se
).
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• CV
• Proof that you meet the general and specific entry requirements (e.g. copies of the original certificate and official transcript for bachelor's and master's degree)
• Independent project (degree project)
• Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
• Description of research interests - detailing the field of research you are interested in, including, if applicable, theoretical and methodological approaches (2-5 pages).
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is June 9th, 2025. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
As directed by the National Archives of Sweden (Riksarkivet), we are required to deposit one file copy of the application documents, excluding publications, for a period of two years after the appointment decision has gained legal force.
