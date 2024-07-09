Doctoral student in Production Systems
Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB / Högskolejobb / Jönköping Visa alla högskolejobb i Jönköping
2024-07-09
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB i Jönköping
Are you passionate about sustainability and eager to make a real impact? Join our team as doctoral student in the research project ReShare (Shared Understanding and Requirements Management for Green Transition).
Welcome to Jönköping University, School of Engineering and the department Product development, Production and Design. We are approximately 35 employees and conduct education and research in integrated and platform-enabled product and production development. We need new talents to support our research profile GRACE.
GRACE aims at contributing to the long-term success of the manufacturing industry in navigating the challenges posed by the green transition. Through integrated and platform-enabled product realisation, GRACE will pave the way for enhanced competitiveness and sustainability in the manufacturing sector.
Embark on our journey of discovery and innovation with GRACE, where your contributions will shape the future of manufacturing towards a more sustainable manufacturing ecosystem.
Job description
To succeed with the green transition efficient integration between involved actors is crucial. Working together across disciplines require means to support shared understanding among those involved. As part of the ReShare research project, you'll explore and demonstrate effective means for incorporating circular and sustainability aspects into manufacturing processes. You'll work closely with industrial partners to develop actionable insights and knowledge, propelling sustainable product realisation forward. Your primary focus will be on enhancing integrated product and production development, with a special emphasis on fostering cross-functional collaboration. A key aspect of your work will be evaluating the potential of performance indicators to drive sustainable product realisation.
In your role as a doctoral student you will:
collaborate with industry partners,
conduct literature reviews to stay updated on the latest
developments in sustainability and organisational integration in product realisation,
develop means (methods, tools, work practices) for integrating sustainability aspects into the product realistion process,
participate in project meetings, workshops, and conferences to disseminate research findings and gather insights from experts in the field,
write research papers, reports, and hold presentations for academic and industry audiences, and
engage in interdisciplinary research.
By taking on this role, you will not only advance your academic and research skills but also make a meaningful contribution to the ongoing green transition in the manufacturing industry.
We offer you
Full-time employment with 80% dedicated to research education and up to 20% teaching.
A stimulating and dynamic research environment with opportunities for professional growth.
Collaboration with leading academic and industrial partners.
Access to state-of-the-art resources
Competitive salary and benefits.
Information
The positions are full-time employments and starts as soon as possible within autumn 2024 or as agreed upon. The employment as a doctoral student normally covers five years, of which four years (80%) consist of full-time studies. The employment is extended annually based on the individual study plan. The salary and other condition is regulated according to collective agreements. You find more information about admission, employment regulation and other usefull information for doctoral student on our website.
Qualifications/Requirements
A successful candidate is truly committed, creative and curious. It is important that you demonstrate skills to work efficiently, conscientiously, and professionally both independently and in a team. You take responsibility for your development and progress and you have ability to finish dedicated assignments/tasks on time. Furthermore, you are resilient to external stresses and can manage multiple work tasks simultaneously.
A master's degree in a relevant field such as Industrial Engineering and Management, Production Development, Production
Management, Production Engineering and Management, Mechanical Engineering.
Strong analytical and research skills.
Proficiency in academic English, Swedish proficiency is meritorious.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Strong motivation to contribute to research aimed at addressing sustainability challenges in product realisation.
A valid B category driver's license is required as travel will be necessary for work-related activities.
If you're excited about pioneering the future of sustainable product realisation and have a keen interest in integrated product and production development, we want to hear from you!
How to apply
We welcome your application, no later than 2024-08-19. The selection process is conducted continuously, allowing appointments to be made before the final application deadline. Hence, we encourage early submissions.
Please ensure your application, preferably in PDF format through our recruitment system, includes the following documents:
Curriculum Vitae (CV)
Motivation letter or Cover letter
Transcript and certificate
References
Thesis work on master's level
Welcome with you application!
The School of Engineering is one of four schools within Jönköping University. We offer attractive technical education at undergraduate and graduate levels and conduct advanced research in several technological areas. The School of Engineering is able to award doctorates in the area of industrial product realization. We collaborate with the surrounding society to develop new technology and spread knowledge to strengthen the competitiveness of companies. We have been awarded the accreditation "Engaged University" by the international organization ACEEU (Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities). Working with us, you are close to colleagues in an international environment with great opportunities to influence and develop.
Jönköping University is a modern institution, characterised by internationalisation and an entrepreneurial spirit. We attract highly qualified, inventive and enterprising people from all around the world. We develop new knowledge and share our expertise through solid collaborations with industry and business, the public sector and other higher education institutions. We offer an equal and inclusive workplace and we welcome applicants with diverse backgrounds. For more information, visit https://ju.se/en.html Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/2665-211". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tekniska Högskolan i Jönköping AB
(org.nr 556487-2751) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
The School of Engineering, Product development, production and design Kontakt
Kristina Säfsten +4636-101639 Jobbnummer
8794186